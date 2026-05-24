15-year-old arrested for allegedly shooting at 4 young women inside car in Edmonds

EDMONDS, Wash. — A 15-year-old has been arrested for allegedly shooting at a car with four people inside near the Emonds waterfront.

According to Edmonds police, two groups of people were at the waterfront around 1 a.m. It appears several people in the group knew each other, and there was a “history of dispute,” according to EPD.

Police said a 15-year-old boy, who was known to one of the victims, fired a gun at four young women in a car. The car was moving in an attempt to get away from the gunfire, according to Edmonds police.

An 18-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet in the arm. She was treated at the scene and did not require hospitalization.

It doesn’t appear that anyone else in the car was hit. The car had a 20-year-old, another 18-year-old, and a 17-year-old.

The teen suspect was located and taken into custody near the waterfront around 3 a.m.

The 15-year-old was arrested for two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of reckless endangerment and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

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