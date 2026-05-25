Suspect arrested after vandalizing Thurston County courthouse, taking down American flag

A suspect was arrested after vandalizing the Thurston County Family Courts facility on Sunday.

Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) deputies responded to a burglary alarm and discovered broken glass and a male suspect actively damaging property inside the building.

Deputies effectively de-escalated the situation and safely detained the suspect without further incident.

While investigating, deputies also noticed that the facility’s American flag was removed from the flagpole and placed inside a mailbox.

Deputies documented the evidence and returned the flag to its place on the flagpole, where it will be flown again for Memorial Day weekend.

Suspect vandalizes WA State Capitol

Last October, a suspect broke into the Washington State Capitol Building and damaged several facilities and historical artifacts.

The 29-year-old suspect was booked into the Thurston County Jail.

According to Washington Governor Bob Ferguson, significant damage was caused to the State Reception Room. The suspect used two hammers to shatter a glass window to break into the building, suffering some injuries from broken glass.

Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers said he burned American flags, toppled statues, and damaged priceless historical artifacts.

WSP troopers were initially tipped off to the break-in after coming across a car that was parked on top of a flower bed in front of the Legislative Building around 10:15 p.m.

“So just around 10 p.m. last night at the legislative building on the Capitol campus in Olympia, campus security that was working that night located an abandoned suspicious vehicle on the campus,” a WSP trooper told KIRO Newsradio. “It was just unusual for this vehicle to be where it was at this time of the night, being that the campus is closed around this night.”

The vandalism lasted approximately 10 minutes.

A lot of property damage was located all throughout the building, according to WSP. Two statues that were knocked over, multiple burning flags located in the rotunda, and the state reception room were on fire. Other objects, including an original, nearly century-old rug, were lit ablaze. Lt. Gov. Denny Heck described the rug as “a priceless treasure” to KIRO 7.

The fire department was able to get the fire out after arriving at the scene.

“We have the most beautiful Capitol in the country,” Ferguson wrote after confirming the break-in. “I am grateful for the quick work of our Department of Enterprise Services and the Washington State Patrol to bring this individual safely into custody.”

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Contributing: Frank Sumrall, MyNorthwest

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