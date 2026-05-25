Man jumps 10 feet down chimney to avoid police in Everett

The Everett Fire Department (EFD) says it rescued a person who jumped into a chimney after being contacted by the Everett Police Department (EPD) on Monday.

It happened at 9:15 am on Monday at 13th Street and Broadway in Everett.

EFD says police had responded to a trespassing complaint after smoke was seen coming from a vacant home.

They say that while officers were attempting to contact the man, he climbed onto the roof and jumped into the chimney. When firefighters arrived, the man had worked his way approximately 10 feet down the chimney.

EFD says they tried to pull the man back up, but he refused assistance and moved further down. There was no active fire in the home, but there were residual ashes in the fireplace.

Firefighters removed the mantel and opened the fireplace and wall to remove the man from the chimney.

The rescue took approximately 20 minutes.

EPD took the man into custody. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

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