One dead in skydiving accident

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) says one person is dead after a mid-air collision while skydiving on Sunday.

They say it happened after 5:30 pm on E. Schoessler Road in Ritzville.

ACSO says they responded to a call for two skydivers needing medical attention. When they arrived, they learned of a mid-air crash.

They say one skydiver died. The other needed medical attention at the hospital.

ACSO investigated the incident, and the body was released to the Adams County Coroners’ Office.

The identities of those involved are being withheld until the next of kin notifications are completed.

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