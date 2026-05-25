Man struck and killed by Sounder train in Shoreline Friday evening

A Sounder train struck and killed a man in Shoreline Friday.

Just before 6:30 p.m. Friday, a train was headed north just south of Edmonds when it struck an adult male on the tracks, according to The Seattle Times.

A Sound Transit spokesperson stated that the conductor blew the train’s horn, but the man didn’t get out of the way in time. It’s unclear why the pedestrian was on the train tracks, as of this reporting.

An investigation is underway.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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