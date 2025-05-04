Inmate escaped custody at SeaTac airport, boarded light rail, and got off at Capitol Hill station

SEATAC, Wash. — An inmate who was being transported at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport escaped custody at about 11 a.m. on Sunday morning, according to the Port of Seattle Police Department (POSPD).

Police say 28-year-old Sedrick T. Stevenson escaped custody and ran to the light rail station, boarded a train heading north, and was last seen getting off at the Capitol Hill station. He has not been caught.

A contracted agent was attempting to transport Stevenson and while at a SeaTac ticketing counter, agents lost control of him and he ran toward the train station, POSPD said.

He is wanted on multiple warrants from Bowling Green, Kentucky, a spokesperson from the Port of Seattle said.

Stevenson is an African-American man, listed at 5 feet 8 inches, with dreadlocks.

This is a developing story.

