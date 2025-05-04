FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Federal Way police are searching for the suspect who shot and killed a man in an apartment complex on Saturday.

The shooting happened around 4:20 p.m. at the Uptown Square Apartments.

Police say the victim is believed to be a man in his early 20’s.

KIRO 7 obtained video from a witness showing who they believed to be the suspect with a gun in his hand.

“It started with a loud bang, which we first thought was a firework, but after that loud bang there was an instantly very loud yelling, screaming, crying, just complete chaos,” said one witness who wanted to remain anonymous.

The witness said he heard an argument outside then a gunshot. Video shows the suspect running away at first.

“Then the suspect stepped back to the sidewalk, pushed off the man, and then went for his gun again,” he explained.

The video shows the suspect fire four more shots toward other people in the area.

“I was in complete shock because I did not expect it to be gunfire at all but then those loud screams, the horror that you could hear in their voices is just kind of daunting,” the witness said.

Federal Way police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the Federal Way Police Department’s non-emergency line at 253 835-2121.

