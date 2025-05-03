Cowlitz Tribe police chief found dead from self-inflicted gunshot, tied to possible sex crime

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Cowlitz Tribe Police Chief Charles Gardiner was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his car last week.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office has since opened dual investigations, with one leading to a possible sex crime.

The investigations started on April 24, after a homeowner called 911, reporting an intruder in his home just before 10 p.m.

“There was a physical altercation that took place between the caller and the subject,” Clark County Sheriff’s Sergeant Chris Skidmore said. “Then the subject was able to flee the residence on foot.”

When deputies arrived, they found Gardiner dead in his car. The homeowner identified Gardiner as the intruder.

Police open criminal investigation against Cowlitz Tribe police chief

Further investigation found more evidence against Gardiner that led deputies to open a second investigation.

“There’s the death investigation, which everything indicates was consistent with suicide, but then the sheriff’s office announced that we’re going to open a criminal investigation into several sex offenses believed committed by Gardiner,” Skidmore said.

Investigators said they are speaking with a juvenile victim whose identity they want to keep anonymous.

“We’re trying to be very careful,” Skidmore said. “We have a juvenile victim here involving possible sex offences, and so we want to be very careful to try not to identify the persons.”

Gardiner was a U.S. Army Veteran and spent 25 years with the Washington State Patrol.

“I think that’s surprising for everyone in the community,” Skidmore said. “Certainly, as a law enforcement I’m definitely surprised.”

