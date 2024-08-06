State, local election leaders fight misinformation, highlight security on Election Day

Washington state and local election officials are working to ensure voters feel confident their ballots are counted safely and securely in this Primary Election.

“Your ballot takes many steps through this process to ensure that ballots are counted accurately and timely,” said King County Director of Elections Julie Wise.

King County’s election office, for example, has about 85 security cameras inside and around the building that run 24 hours each day.

All ballots are tracked, and all processing areas are locked off to anyone without proper access.

This year, the Washington Secretary of State’s Office distributed around $2 million to 29 county election offices statewide.

“A lot of them are just small, tiny counties with just a few people in it,” said Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs. “This money is very valuable for them. They can upgrade their physical security and their cybersecurity side.”

Counties used that money to upgrade security software, hire new IT security workers and improve physical security at local offices and ballot offices, among other things.

Election leaders understand they’re also up against misinformation online too.

“Post-election, then you have issues like, ‘Oh, they’re not counting right,’ or ‘They’re counting extra ballots,’” said Hobbs. “Totally that’s not true. If anyone has any question about our elections, go down your county elections office. See with your own eyes. Talk to the people that are working there. They’ll be happy to talk to you.”

Most county election offices are open to the public to view the process. Others stream the process online.

“We really believe in radical transparency,” Wise said. “You don’t have to trust or believe us. You can actually watch the process.”

Sec. Hobbs said some misinformation being spread about Washington’s elections might come from foreign actors.

The state has contracted with an artificial intelligence company to track the spread of misinformation online. Hobbs said it allows the state to respond to false allegations before rumors continue to spread.

The state’s Republican party has fought back on the program, arguing that Hobbs is trying to suppress free speech.

As you monitor election returns, election officials urge you to be mindful of where the information you’re getting is coming from, especially if you see it on social media. They encourage you to turn only to trusted sources.

