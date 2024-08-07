Washington State Democrats react to announcement of VP pick

Mostly excitement with a side of relief is the feeling among Democrats in Washington now that their presidential ticket is settled.

Tuesday, Vice President and Democratic Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris announced she is picking Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate. Washington State Democratic Party Chair Shasti Conrad called Walz a “dark horse” pick.

“I think that brings great balance to the ticket as well as someone who comes from a rural background and really brings that midwestern vibe that helps us on the top of the ticket.”

Conrad appreciates Walz commitment to addressing climate change and Minnesota’s creation of a Universal Free Lunch program for public school students. She was impressed by his ability to build coalitions in the state house.

“Minnesota flipped their legislature just in this past cycle and they really have grown in progressive legislation they have passed.” Conrad said.

One of the largest liabilities former nominee and current President Joe Biden faced during his bid was the “Uncommitted” movement, made up of supporters for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. Around 17 percent of uncommitted delegates did not support Harris in a tally earlier this year, though the organization in Washington says they’re encouraged by the pick of Walz.

“I am now more hopeful that Vice President Harris and Governor Walz will listen to the 83% of Democrats who want a ceasefire. They have an opportunity right now to bring the party together to defeat Trump in November,” Rami Al-Kabra said in a statment. Al-Kabra is a delegate who will be in Chicago later this month as part of the Democratic National Convention. He’s also a city councilor in Bothel.

Conrad says younger members of the party have been reaching out to her to express excitement with Walz. She believes the contrast is great between him and the Republican running mate for Donald Trump, J.D Vance.

“You have Governor Walz who is just as good to his core as you can get. He speaks the truth, he speaks his mind, is his own person and brings additional perspective to the ticket.”

