SEATTLE — Seattle police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are searching for a woman believed to have robbed at least seven banks since June 2024.

On Monday, detectives say she targeted the U.S. Bank on McGraw Street in Magnolia just before noon. They say she gave the teller a note, flashed a gun from her purse, and ran away with the money.

“This is so quiet and you don’t expect to do it here, like that, at day time,” said Maggie Irizarry, a Magnolia resident.

Police describe her as an Asian woman, about 5’3, in her early 20s and usually wearing a face mask and hat.

KIRO 7 obtained video from a robbery at a Homestreet Bank in Madison Park on March 18 which shows the suspect wearing sunglasses and a beanie.

Before that, police say she robbed banks in January 2025, November 2024, October 2024, September 2024, and June 2024 throughout the city.

“She keeps changing things. Yeah, maybe they’ll catch her. They need to set up some sort of sting operation at banks or something though,” said Renee Knopp, a Magnolia resident.

Each time she’s got a different look, but people we spoke with think those disguises won’t last long.

“She will get caught, sooner or later she will get caught, it’s just a matter of time,” said Maggie Irizarry.

The FBI says the suspect has stolen about $7,500 so far.

FBI and SPD search for serial bank robber in Seattle Courtesy: FBI Seattle

©2025 Cox Media Group