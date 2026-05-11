Bear spotted in Renton, authorities remind community of bear safety tips

RENTON, Wash. — A bear was seen in Renton’s Highlands Park neighborhood, according to the Renton Police Department, prompting safety warnings from authorities.

Renton PD says the bear was spotted around the 1100 block area of Shelton Avenue NE, near Kiwanis Park and Hilltop Heritage Elementary School.

The department took the opportunity to remind community members that it’s the season for bears and bear foraging, including with their cubs in tow.

Here are some safety tips from Renton PD:

Keep your pets safe inside. If they need to go out, they should be on leash and supervised.

Keep your trash cans in secure and preferably enclosed locations.

If you see a bear, leave them be. Momma bears are especially protective of their young so KEEP YOUR DISTANCE!

Don’t leave bowls of kibble outside; this will only attract bears and other wildlife to your home.

If you encounter a bear in or near your home, move to a safe location. Do not block exit points.

If the bear does not leave after some time, you should get to a safe place, Renton PD says. If you feel unsafe, you can call 911. Otherwise, you can call State Fish & Wildlife at 877-933-9487 to report sightings.

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