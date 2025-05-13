Climbers killed in North Cascades rappelling fall identified; survivor escapes to get help

The three climbers from the Puget Sound region who died and a fourth who was able to seek help after a rappelling accident in the North Cascades have been identified, according to the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened late Saturday near North Early Winters Spire, a granite peak located about 16 miles west of Mazama off State Route 20.

The formation is a well-known destination for climbers due to its steep rock faces and alpine environment.

Deputies said the four climbers were descending a steep gully when they fell.

Authorities believe the fall was caused by an anchor failure during a rappelling descent—a technique used to slide down a rope anchored at the top of a cliff or rock face.

The lone survivor, identified as a 38-year-old Anton Tselykh of Seattle, managed to escape and notify law enforcement.

He was later taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. His condition was not immediately available.

The Okanogan County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as:

Vishnu Irigireddy, 48, of Renton

Tim Nguyen, 63, of Renton

Oleksander Martynenko, 36, of Bellevue

Their time of death was listed as approximately 6:30 p.m. on May 10.

The Snohomish County Helicopter Rescue Team assisted in recovering the bodies from the rugged mountain terrain. The investigation remains ongoing.

