2024 WA Elections: Governor race

The Washington State Primary and Special Election is Aug. 6. In-depth coverage of the races can be found at kiro7.com/politics

Candidates for Washington State Governor

(in alphabetical order by last name)

Ricky Anthony (D) - rickyanthony.com

Elected Experience

Ricky Anthony deeply understands how decisions, or the lack thereof, can influence the political climate. He embodies the wisdom to identify overlooked concerns and confidence to inspire progress.

Other Professional Experience

Five years of diplomatic involvement with the U.S. Embassy.

Education

Ricky Anthony holds a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice Administration and will complete his Master of Science in Homeland Security and Emergency Services Management in June 2024.

Community Service

Ricky Anthony pledges to the community and advocates for underrepresented veterans and health initiatives. He has contributed to initiatives supporting people living with multiple sclerosis and has dedicated 13 years as a youth sports coach.

Statement

Ricky Anthony is known for his reliability and efficiency, excels in collaboration and proposal development. Never one to shy away from discussions, he handles them with cordiality and foresight, fostering mutual understanding and collaborative progress. With a concentrated administrative background, well-rounded education, diplomatic experience (Hungary, S.R. Vietnam), and balanced leadership qualities, Ricky is a highly qualified candidate for the position of Governor.

Elected Experience

School Board Director/Legislative Representative; Precinct Committee Officer; Chairman, Benton County GOP; Executive Board member, Washington State GOP.

Other Professional Experience

United States Marine Corps: Communications Specialist, Rescue Swimmer; U.S. Army Special Forces at age 43 (post 9/11): Engineer, Intelligence & Operations Leader; Bronze Star Valor, Purple Heart, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal (5) and more; U.S. Department of Energy: Federal Director, Federal Officer with NNSA, retired as a GS-14; Washington State University: Associate Director; Behavioral Scientist and Business Consultant, specializing in leadership development and organizational performance improvement.

Education

BS Business Administration summa cum laude; MS Human Resources Development; PhD. (student) Organizational/Psychology

Community Service

Veterans Assistance/Care

Statement

Washington State GOP Endorsed Candidate

I was raised in King County and have worked and retired in Benton County, giving me a perspective of life on both sides of the state. People on both sides are tired of career politicians representing their own political ambitions, big money donors, and political elites, while our state is on the precipice.

Our children’s future is being sacrificed by a broken education system that has strayed from the focus on academic excellence, yet we pay billions of taxpayer dollars to fund it. Washington has become unaffordable for citizens and small businesses due to bad policy and over-taxation.

Our public safety is among the worst in the nation, driving up insurance costs and forcing citizens and businesses to flee our state. Homelessness, mental health, and addiction are at an all-time high, while the flow of fentanyl into our state and onto our streets, goes unabated. The time for change is now, and we must unite to make it happen.

I am applying for the job of Chief Executive Officer of Washington State, not to hold office for more politics as usual, but to bring servant leadership and accountability to Olympia. I have the knowledge, skills, abilities, experience and expertise to do the job well. On day one, we will initiate a third-party audit of all state offices and programs and immediately move toward improving efficiency and performance of your state government.

The billions saved will be returned to citizens through tax relief and fund staffing and technology to address youth crime, drug trafficking, human trafficking, and organized crime. We will support parents and bring accountability to our education system through our education reform initiative. Homelessness will be addressed compassionately with a focus on mental health and addiction intervention as a priority to housing and rehabilitation.

Brian Bogen (N/A) - bogenforwashington.com

Elected Experience

Councilmember, Town of Woodway (2018-2023)

Other Professional Experience

Businessman investing in small and medium manufacturing and distribution companies in the Pacific Northwest; former President/CEO of North Star Petroleum, providing energy to Alaska and Hawaii; Vice President & Treasurer of Saltchuk

Education

Bachelor of Finance, University of Washington; Graduate Studies, Seattle University; Senior Executive Program, Stanford University

Community Service

Past Board President, Chief Seattle Council Boy Scouts of America; former board member, Northwest Chinook Recovery and Long Live the Kings, non-profits that support wild salmon restoration and sustainable fishing; former board member, ACT Theater

Statement

Our political system is broken. Tribalism and extremism have taken over, and it’s become more about purity and the other “team” losing than finding solutions that make real differences in people’s lives. Compromise is not a bad word. It usually means the right balance is reached because neither side feels like they won. It’s time for another way. I’m running for governor as a nonpartisan candidate because voters deserve a real choice—someone who has the experience to run a complex enterprise like state government and has collaborated with non-profits, environmental groups, and others to reach compromises on challenging issues, like salmon recovery. Our shared values of safe communities, a strong economy, a good education, and a clean environment aren’t partisan. They unite us, and we should expect balanced approaches from our government. My parents, both educators, shaped my view of the world and the work I’ve done. Their work with students with diverse life experiences taught me to listen to and learn from all viewpoints. Since starting my career in banking to help pay for college, I have built and run big and small businesses. That required assembling teams of smart individuals capable of advising and leading complex and costly projects. I have interacted with various public and private entities, and, most importantly, I have had to make tough decisions, including balancing a budget. As an Eagle Scout, Boy Scouts has always been part of my life. Working with local leaders, we created Scoutreach to engage with underserved communities to foster greater equity and access to outdoor experiences. As an outdoor enthusiast, the environment has always been a high priority. If you’re ready for pragmatic, nonpartisan leadership and someone who will work across party lines to craft balanced policies that move our state forward, I ask for your vote.

Elected Experience

Thurston County Precinct Committee Officer (PCO) representing Hartwood North Precinct since 2023.

Other Professional Experience

Army Veteran, Chief Warrant Officer Four (CW4) 30 years retired; Deputy Chief Logistics Officer; Department of Veterans Health Administration (Seattle), Chief Innovations Officer. Total of 47 years of combined military-civilian experience.

Education

Andersonville Theological Seminary, Magna Cum Lauda, Doctorate of Biblical Exposition (2024); Master of Science, Logistics Management, Rochville University (2005); Bachelor of Art, Business Administration, Rochville University (2004); Associate of Art, Business Administration, Methodist College (1986)

Community Service

Motivational speaker and broadcaster in the church. As a Bishop and Overseer, I hosted, conducted, and officiated numerous community events.

Statement

I am A.L. Brown running for Governor. I understand the significance of this position and the need for a highly motivated, dedicated, and committed individual to bring about change. I am determined to reshape the State of Washington and lead by example. I am the candidate who will make an immediate impact and transform Washington into the best state in the United States.

I am a strong and capable leader who consistently gets things done right the first time, in a timely and professional manner. Throughout my life, I have dedicated myself to serving God, family, country, and the local community, while always setting an example of what is right.

I am confident, intelligent, and ready to take on the role of the next Governor of the state of Washington. With your support and commitment to change; together we will “Reshape the State of Washington”.

Edward Cale IV (D) - sites.google.com/view/edwardcale4washingtongovernor/home

Elected Experience

I started The Freedom Project in elementary school, 3rd grade, as an experiment to see if reform and balance could be implemented, and whether people would respond with charity for all, e.g. Lake View Elementary School in Auburn, WA. If elected, I’ll hire those willing to help reform the government, such as Governor Inslee, many who are running right now, and those across the state.

Other Professional Experience

I am strong in mathematics, science, public service, and human relationships.

Education

I have a BA with an emphasis in Multicultural Counseling, and Business, Master level work in counseling.

Community Service

Experience working with children and families.

Statement

My campaign website is https://sites.google.com/view/edwardcale4washingtongovernor/home. If elected I will implement the Freedom Project, an online program that allows Washington State residents/registered voters to both vote and participate in government at the local level and state level. I plan to reform the education system by making acceptance rates, graduation rates, and etc. transparent for all levels, degree programs, and institutions; I plan to resolve the education system’s financial scam, providing relief for all borrowers. I will reform the welfare and prison systems, and also implement new laws that require gender and paternal equality for all across all government funded programs, departments, and institutions. I plan to implement a four phase program of rehabilitation and mentorship, and help lift people out of homelessness, poverty, disability, and welfare. I also plan to reform the immigration system. I plan to institute projects in housing, business, and transportation that benefit all people in every socioeconomic bracket of the state. I plan to help families, even working families, afford the cost of child care, prescription costs, medical expenses, and insurance through new programs. Additionally, I plan to address the issue of massive incarceration by addressing the need for prison reform through a four phase program where those incarcerated are able to correct areas of need and integrate successfully into society (i.e. less time in the prison system, less cost to tax payer, less repeat offenses). Further, I will help businesses across the state afford better retirement and benefits for their employees through a new retirement resolution department.

If elected I will help make Washington State one of the most prosperous states, with your help.

Thank you.

Jim Clark (N/A) - sharedparentinggov.com

Elected Experience

Secretary, Computer Technology Investigators Northwest (CTIN), non-profit organization.

Other Professional Experience

Washington State 2023 Child Support Schedule Workgroup member.

Education

Pepperdine University (MBA), University of California at Santa Barbara (M.S. Computer Science), and University of Massachusetts at Amherst (B.S. Computer Systems Engineering).

Community Service

Four years advocating for legislative court reform as the Washington State Chair of National Parents Organization. Ten years parent volunteering in Lake Stevens School District K-12 classrooms including two years helping teach high school computer science using the Microsoft TEALS curriculum. Fifteen years volunteering for the Citizens Wildlife Monitoring Program maintaining remote camera sites that photograph wolverines, wolves, fishers, bears, and more.

Statement

Significantly unequal child custody and support orders create additional family conflict, cause tremendous harm to families, and ultimately do not benefit children. Washington State received a grade of ‘F’ for custody rights and child support protections by National Parents Organization.

A top priority of the next governor should be to enact a Shared Parenting Bill of Rights to reform our failing court system to benefit children.

A Shared Parenting Bill of Rights first and foremost reforms our family law courts to protect the rights of all fit, willing, and able parents to have the default presumption of equal shared custody. The benefits of 50/50 shared parenting for children are well documented by decades of scientific research and apply to even high conflict separations and divorces. Five states have already done so with very positive results.

Child support reforms are needed to automatically share money between parental homes that share custody (Residential Credit). This ensures that child support equally protects children in both parental homes and that payments are more equitable and predictable, which in turn will reduce conflict. Currently, even in the families that already share custody 50/50, child support is shared in only one out of four cases.

Washington State needs to reform court funding and staffing levels so that justice is speedy and cases are not unnecessarily delayed. Regardless of whether an innocent parent needs custody restored or a guilty parent needs custody removed, delays in the court system hurt children and should not drag on while children grow up.

Your vote in this election can help elevate the issues of court reform and shared parenting so that the next governor must address these issues to get your vote in November. Donations will support the Campaign for 50/50 in 2025. See https://SharedParentingGov.com for more information.

William Combs (I) - williamcombs2024.com

Elected Experience

None.

Other Professional Experience

I have spent 4 years in the Navy as an aviation electronics warfare technician maintaining communications and electronic warfare systems on the now retired EA-6B Intruder aircraft. Other duties include assignments to base security as a trained auxiliary security force personnel, operating and maintaining aircraft support equipment such as mobile power plants and aircraft air start units.Other work and life experience includes working in a variety of construction related fields.

Education

Some college.

Community Service

I volunteer every week at the Dayton food bank helping provide food to needy families.

Statement

I am a formerly homeless Navy Veteran who spent several years living on the street and living in different vehicles. Having seen the other homeless population struggling with many problems including drug addiction, alcoholism and mental illness I know where the system fails Americans at this level, especially with Veterans. I have gone through Washington’s foster care system and witnessed my foster parents commit acts of domestic violence against each other. With opioids playing a major role in that violence, that has shown me that higher standards for becoming a foster parent must be implemented before any improvements can happen. Life experience always counts for much and my time serving in the Navy and being assigned to Military Security along with my many other responsibilities has given me unique insights on how to give law enforcement real reform instead of cosmetic changes. The greatest responsibility of an American is ensuring that our government remains honest and free from corruption. Removing corruption from our government is why I am running for Governor. I am spearheading the movement to Amend our Constitution so that our country can function as intended by our Founding Fathers. I will be pushing for the State Legislature to declare for a Convention of The Many States under Article V of the United States Constitution. I believe this is the only way to rid our government of the corruption that is plaguing it. I handed such Draft Amendments to my Congressional Representative who has still not taken any meaningful action. If I am not elected as governor, I do not want to hear anyone complain about corrupt politicians or corruption in government ever again.

Jeff Curry (I) - jeff-curry.com/home

Elected Experience

This will be the first time serving in the State of Washington as an elected official, as a member of the FedUp Party.

Other Professional Experience

Small Business Owner, Commercial Driver, Master Horseman, Master Farrier

Education

Technology Degree from SPSCC

Community Service

Established a food bank serving the Grays Harbor, King, Pierce, Spokane, and Thurston Counties, which supplied food to various rehabilitation programs. I am currently serving the Olympia homeless community.

Statement

I am proud to be part of a movement in Washington dedicated to eradicating homelessness and addiction. For over 27 years, I’ve built relationships with homeless individuals through feeding programs and encouraged them to join recovery programs, leading to thousands of successful recoveries and millions of meals served. This includes programs volunteers fund on their own in homes and organizations like Christian motorcycle associations, which are currently unsupported by Washington.

As a school bus driver, I’ve seen the dangers of fentanyl on school buses. We must protect our children from this threat. We can transform lives and create a brighter future by offering compassion and support. I have a plan to bring lasting change to our schools.

In September 1996, on an island in the Pacific Northwest, I witnessed a horrific event involving a young girl being abused by a group. When I tried to report it, I was threatened by the community and authorities. This terrifying experience exposed the deep-rooted corruption and abuse in our system and ignited my mission to protect the vulnerable.

As governor, I will fight corruption by establishing an independent commission investigating law enforcement and government agencies. I will also implement stronger protections for whistleblowers to safeguard those who speak out.

We must also overhaul our foster care and family court systems and install the parenting evaluation produced by U of W and discarded by our politicians. I will ensure regular audits of family courts and create a task force to combat child trafficking. Additionally, I will expand mental health and addiction services; together, we can make Washington State safer.

Jim Daniel (R) - jimforwashington.com

Elected Experience

Served 12 years, Hospital Commissioner, Klickitat Valley Hospital, Goldendale, Washington. This gave me opportunity to interface with Federal, State and Local County laws and regulations.

Other Professional Experience

I worked at the Boeing Company for 26 years as a Manufacturing Engineer. I was a team leader on World Class projects that decreased rework paper flow, reduced labor time and improved quality workmanship by interfacing with five Departments: Quality Control, Liaison Engineering, Project Engineering, Project Planning and aircraft mechanics.

Education

South Kitsap High School, Portland Community College, majored in Political Science, University of Oregon.

Community Service

Life member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Trout Unlimited.

Statement

Truth, Transparency, Trust, Together! I’m a moderate Republican! 2024-2028 must be years of courage and action to move our State forward. We have a ‘financial livability’ issue within our state.

First, there is to much taxation for working families! Without thinking of the financial crunch that Covid and Inflation caused, more taxes was levied on us. When times are financially difficult the state must lessen it’s tax burden upon its citizen’s. The key is balance with Governor priorities and needs of the citizens.

Seattle, Bellevue and commuters North helped pay for the I-405 road construction via a toll tax in 2015. The still existing toll tax has generated three times it’s construction cost of $50.4 million. Still the toll tax remains. It should be removed or have the citizens chose an alternate budget item for it to go to.

Second, our state is the 8th worst for the production of homes. we need 225,000 homes by 2030 to keep pace with economic growth. Housing is key to reducing intergenerational poverty and providing economic mobility to the low and middle class. The housing shortage will continue to crush family incomes, making it harder to stop rising rent costs and increase homelessness. Our governor needs to be more proactive. There is opportunity here to launch an economic and job, housing transformation.

Third, We need to keep our communities safe! First, be tough on crime and second, be tough on the causes of crime. Public safety takes precedence over the inequities of the justice system; that needs addressed afterwards. We need to fund the police and ensure they are well trained. We need creativity in developing programs that lead and reduce all levels of crime.

Fourth, we need to launch an ambitious rollout of technical, vocational and trade schools in our high schools.

Frank Dare (I)

Elected Experience

No Information Submitted

Other Professional Experience

My 23 year Air Force career included evaluating, writing plans, and preparing for worst case situations. As a civilian, I helped injured or ill workers return to work as a contractor to the Department of Labor and Industries for 5 years. I evaluated clients for the Department of Social and Health Services employee for 12 years.

Education

I have a Bachelor’s and a Master’s degree in Education.

Community Service

I was a court-appointed Child Advocate for foster children. The day I’m sworn in, Law Enforcement officers will again have the authority to arrest and detain criminals and assist Immigration and Customs Immigrations Agents.

Statement

I’m Frank Dare. I’m running for Governor as an Independent Candidate, because it’s time for a reasonable change! We must have Open Government, Closed Borders and understanding for All Lives Matter. I’m the only candidate who has the experience and background to help with our more serious State Problems. I’m asking our citizens to vote for me.

My wife and I were married while I was training to become a Rescue Pilot. Our daughter was born a week after I left for Vietnam. Our son was born a year after I returned to the States. We raised our children in or near military bases, we and our neighbors knew we wouldn’t suffer from lack of compassion and care. I will insure our law enforcement officers and other first responders’ families receive the same compassion and care.

I will work our our State Departments, Agencies and Legislators to use reasonable ways to reduce our debt and lower our taxes. I will recommend some of our money be spent for children and families being safe in parks, which will reduce drub use and crimes. Our money will be used wisely to reduce the major problems in education, health and finding work within peoples abilities. I know about the problems teachers and children have, including “life sentences caused by irresponsible parents.”

My experience in plans, education and social service will help me lead our state in recovering from the damage done by Inslee and Fergusons’s “Sanctuary State” and “Keep Washington Working” illegal laws to protect their illegal aliens.

As Governor I will lead our state using a system similar to the military to help diminish current problems.

The military doesn’t have problems with abandoned children, drugs, and crimes they and their families must abide by strict sensible laws.

Michael DePaula (L) - depaulaforwagov2024.com

Elected Experience

No Information Submitted

Other Professional Experience

PNW Enterprise Operations Lead at Facebook/Meta

Education

Shenandoah Valley Academy, New Market, VA; graduated University of Southern California with a B.M. in Music Performance on the French Horn, 2000.

Community Service

Ballard Little League board member; Global Underwater Explorers Project Baseline contributor, NRA Basic Pistol instructor.

Statement

Since the start of my campaign last November, I have been the only candidate consistently focused on two key initiatives that ensure our state’s survival over the next four years: 1) Bolstering Washington’s economy in the face of a global recession, and 2) Preserving the rights of all Washingtonians in what many perceive to be an environment of increasingly Orwellian and corrupt government.

Whether you consider yourself a liberal, conservative, or somewhere in between, nothing any candidate says matters if they will not focus relentlessly on these two items.

As I write these words, we are a nation at war, both by proxy with foreign nations as well as here at home with each other. This civil disunion is quickly snowballing, with each side of the red / blue divide believing that their side must win in order for our nation to survive. Will this game of “Tug of War” bring us more stability and security, with 49% feeling disenfranchised and abandoned when the results are tallied?

Libertarian governance, by contrast, offers us a way back. It gives us a true check and balance on the left / right duopoly in Olympia and prominently features a way of thinking that drove the health and wealth of our early nation and state, the idea that we the people should be free to live our lives and pursue our own interests without government interference so long as we harm no others nor their property.

Libertarianism is a light framework that restores our day-to-day choices to us, reduces our cost of living, and strips away the avenues of corruption used by those in politics: money and influence. And the best part? It creates the societal conditions where we can be neighbors with each other again.

Please join me in voting Libertarian this election!

Bob Ferguson (D) - bobferguson.com

Elected Experience

Attorney General. Reelected with 67%, winning 37 of Washington’s 39 counties. An independent leader, Bob manages Washington’s largest law office. He protects the rights of all Washingtonians, prosecutes criminals, and stops price-gouging that harms families.

Other Professional Experience

Bob began his professional career in Eastern Washington. He worked with federal judges appointed by presidents of both parties. Bob represented taxpayers, local governments, and small businesses. Growing up, he worked delivering newspapers and washing dishes at a senior home.

Education

University of Washington; Law Degree, NYU.

Community Service

Bob served in the Jesuit Volunteer Corps, managing an emergency services office assisting vulnerable individuals and tutoring kids.

Statement

Son of a special education public school teacher and a Boeing employee, Bob takes on the toughest fights, solves problems, and gets things done for you—not powerful interests. He is the only candidate who refuses campaign contributions from corporate PACs and large corporations. Never satisfied with the status quo, he’ll protect your rights and deliver change for Washington.

As Governor, Bob’s top priority is improving public safety. He’ll hire more police officers to combat crime and fentanyl. He took on powerful drug companies, winning $1.2 billion for increased treatment and first responders. Nurses, firefighters, and prosecutors endorse Bob because they trust him to combat public drug use and improve the mental health system. Bob worked alongside law enforcement to end the rape kit backlog and bring justice to survivors. He knows how to bring people together to solve big challenges.

Bob and his wife Colleen, who works at a community college, are raising teenage twins. Bob knows high housing prices make it hard for too many families. He’ll work with both parties for commonsense solutions to address homelessness and rising housing costs—building 200,000 affordable homes in four years. Bob will increase opportunities for every Washingtonian to get ahead by investing in career education, skills training, and apprenticeships.

Bob understands our democracy is threatened and successfully blocked dozens of illegal Trump administration actions. As Governor, he’ll defend our democracy and protect Washingtonians. A champion for reproductive freedom, Bob is the only candidate endorsed by Pro-Choice Washington and Planned Parenthood.

In contrast, Congressman Dave Reichert said, “I love Donald Trump’s policies,” and voted with Trump 92.5% of the time. Reichert repeatedly voted to impose a nationwide abortion ban that criminalizes doctors and to abolish the Affordable Care Act. Reichert opposes marriage equality.

Bob fights for us.

Fred Grant (D) - fredgrantforgovernor.com

Elected Experience

Elected Washington State Democratic Delegate for the 7th Congressional District.

Other Professional Experience

15 year digital media and communications professional. Small business owner with many commercial clients throughout the US. World traveling documentarian.

Education

Graduated from George Walton High School. Received a Bachelor’s Degree from Georgia State University. Obtained certificates in Political Science, AI programs, UI/UX Design, and Project Management from Udemy, Inc.

Community Service

Logged over 100+ hours as a scout and volunteered on numerous projects throughout Washington. Recently, participated in the Glendale Forest Clean-up hosted by King County Parks and the Georgetown Urban Forest at South Seattle College, led by the Duwamish Tribe.

Statement

I am excited to announce my candidacy for Governor of Washington. I believe in a Washington where every voice matters, where transparency and accountability are the pillars of our government. My decision to run stems from a deep-rooted commitment to serve our great state with integrity, dedication, and a vision for a brighter future for every resident, regardless of background or circumstance. Throughout my life, I have been driven by my passion for public service and desire to make a positive impact for my community. The people of Washington deserve a sustainable future, that is why as Governor my top priority will be to ensure that each and every individual in our state has access to the resources and opportunities they need to thrive. I am committed to addressing the urgent issues facing our state, from tackling climate change and protecting our natural environment to solving the pressing need for affordable housing and healthcare. Our healthcare and housing shouldn’t be luxuries, they’re rights.I am passionate about Washington and the amazing people in this state. In a stable society, safety is paramount. That is why I will work tirelessly to decrease firearm-related incidents through responsible policies that protect our citizens, while respecting our Second-Amendment rights. Through relentless teamwork, I am confident we can find innovative solutions to these complex challenges to build a better future for all. Let’s build a Washington where prosperity, equity, and sustainability intersect. Join me in creating a brighter, stable future for all Washingtonians.”It’s not just about our future, it’s about our present. It’s our time now.”

Cassondra Magdalene Hanson (D) - futuregovernorcassondra2024.com

Elected Experience

No Information Submitted

Other Professional Experience

No Information Submitted

Education

Spokane Valley Schools

Community Services

None have always been too busy working but at this point of my life I am prepared to be a part of serving the community.

Statement

My name is Cassondra Magdalene Hanson. I was born on April 13, 1972, in Waukegan, IL. At the age of three I moved with my family to Opportunity, WA. I grew up in this area and attended schools here. I have a strong work ethic, and am people oriented. I have gained many work-related skills and worked with a wide variety of people. I have a passion to be the voice of the people and I will stand up for people’s needs. I will go up and above to get whatever needs, within reason, are to be met.

I believe every voice needs to be heard and I want the opportunity to hear the voices of the people and work with you and for you. There are families with little to no food. Sometimes the only nourishment children receive is provided by the schools. There is a new federal program and with a push from Senator Patty Murry, this summer program funded from the state legislature will provide families with a $120 preloaded EBT card for grocery stores and farmers markets. We appreciate the Senators ability to get funding and we are grateful. $120 is a good start but as many of us realize this amount will not cover the needs because food prices are skyrocketing and if I am voted in as governor, I will fight for this cause.

Harsher laws for drug dealers, peddlers and addicts need to be put in place. If we as a state are concerned about these issues, we need to get involved by contacting our local authorities, law enforcement, governor, and senators. We need safety and we need to protect our children.

Other concerns and issues that need to be dealt with are more drug and alcohol rehabs.

Elected Experience

Elected Class President of 25 1957 Armstrong Iowa Graduating Seniors

Other Professional Experience

Retired after 36 years as Boeing Propulsion Engineer

Education

Iowa State University 1961 BS and 1962 Engineering BS and MS

Community Service

No Information Submitted

StatementI’m filing as a candidate as I have for a decade, not to win but to use Voters’ Pamphlet to attract voters throughout state to my blog, http://stopeastlinknow.blogspot.com. Ir’s my attempt to make a difference by providing information voters won’t read of hear about elsewhere.

For example, the purported need to reduce CO2 emissions. The state only admits 1.5%l of the country’s and 0.175% of the planet’s, hardly a climate crisis. Forcing emitters to pay to continue only adds to the costs they’ll pass on to consumers. Costs that will surely increase if the Climate Commitment Act isn’t repealed.

Voters don’t read or hear that WSDOT plans to impose HOT fees on two I-405 lanes will increase congestion on GP lanes and little to reduce HOV travel times. They need to allow GP use on one of the lanes and set fees on remaining HOV lane to achieve the 2000 vehicles per hour and 45 mph that maximizes capacity.

That Sound Transit intends to use 2016 ST3 approval for $54B from 2017 to 2041 to spend $145B from 2017 to 2046 and end with $28B owed. The resulting light rail “spine” won’t have the capacity to reduce I-5 peak hour congestion and will cost too much to operate off peak. Their plans to use light rail trains to replace bus routes will reduce transit capacity into Seattle, do nothing to reduce GP lane congestion, and riders transferred will reduce access for current riders.

They plan to open $12.5B and ten or more years disrupting Seattle doe light rail trains from Ballard to Sodo. The area already has excellent bus service and terminating East Link and West Seattle at the existing CID station benefits both areas and avoids the need for a second tunnel.

My blog provides the details.

Jennifer Hoover (R) - sites.google.com/view/jenniferhoover

Elected Experience

No Information Submitted

Other Professional Experience

CEO Eaglets Community Outreach. Teacher Ogden Hall women’s shelter, providing counseling for women recovering from distress/homelessness.Instructional Leader: Corbin, Sinto, Evergreen Senior/ Retirement Centers.

Education

Bachelor’s degree: University of Washington/Eastern Washington; Public Teacher

Community Service

Civil Activist: Fought against pornographic content in school reading material. Successfully petitioning public authorities to increase snow plows during severe storm weather. Instated a more legible way for the Treasurer’s office to inform seniors of options to lower property taxes. Volunteering, organized feeding and clothing for the homeless with Mead soup kitchen outreach. Mentorship recovery programs at Dalton halfway houses. Fairchild Air Force Base VBS volunteer.

Statement

As an American citizen of Japanese descent, born and raised in Washington State, it is my honor to run for office. As Governor, I have a powerful plan to address a Nationwide problem of drug-related, homelessness that begins in our own Evergreen State. My strategy involves mandatory rehabilitation, community involvement, and medical/psychiatric care, with work-related training programs, promoting self-sustaining futures for each individual.Public schools that impose sexually mature agendas on vulnerable minds will be held accountable to an appropriate curriculum that includes guardian involvement. Children will not be given the option of making body-altering decisions with a doctor, funded by our taxpayer dollars, especially without parental consent. My strategy will be to reallocate resources, making housing and the cost of living more affordable, while empowering change! With higher fuel taxes, around 49 cents per gallon, and exorbitant sales taxes imposed by Legislators, I will fight hard for you. I will take radical steps to protect your rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, with improved, 2nd Amendment firearm safety training, while working diligently with our police force and state legislators to reduce unnecessary government spending. Our beloved Veterans and Seniors should never have to wait 5 months, or even 3 hours just to see a doctor!As your Governor, I will make all Washingtonians a financial priority, with aims on thresholds being heightened, and growing property taxes being capped, so senior citizens are not forced back to work during retirement years, of which social security will be kept safe.I will prioritize the importance of family, and actively promote Dad’s parental involvement, especially with their sons. As Governor, I plan to bridge the gap between both parties in one united goal; pursuing peaceable solutions that improve a better for us all; who always work better together.

Chaytan Inman (D) - chaytan2024.com

Elected Experience

I am not a politician. Luckily.

Other Professional Experience

I am working as a wildland firefighter. Previously I have been an AI engineer at Apple, a software developer at Meta, and grew neurons that played computer games at Cortical Labs.

Education

BS in Computer Science from the University of Washington, with minors in French, International Studies, and Entrepreneurship.

Community Service

President and Founder of Interactive Intelligence, expanding access to neuroscience and AI education. Volunteered for Trans Pride Seattle

Statement

The Democratic party has failed us. I’m Chaytan. I am 22 years old, and I am not a politician. I’m running for governor for one simple reason: We – me, my generation, your kids, and your future – are out of time.

Fossil fuel use in Washington state has increased under Jay Inslee (EIA State Energy Consumption Estimates, 2023). That’s right. Despite clean energy subsidies, wind farms, and the cap-and-invest program, fossil fuel use has increased. While crops dry out and heatwaves strike, our politicians broker corporate lies, enrich the rich, and make us pay. Other candidates have no reply. I do. On day one as governor I will declare a climate emergency and shutdown building the GTN Xpress pipeline. But that’s just day one.

It’s time to stop lying to ourselves about the environmental crisis. Energy is not infinite so GDP cannot grow indefinitely. Infinite growth is illogical. Worse, growing GDP enriches a few and crams people into cities, destroys the environment, and raises prices. We’re investing in EVs instead of public transport, carbon offsets instead of real change, recycling instead of reusing. So why don’t we cut the shit. We cannot outconsume overconsumption. But this is, in fact, good news.

We can stop corporate destruction by changing the rules of the game. As governor, I will give the Earth rights. It flips the board. Giving the Earth rights gives people the power to steward our land and resources. It takes away the bureaucracy of the environmental crises and places trust in people – not corporations – to protect our most precious gift.

Finally, let’s address the elephant in the room: you think I am not as qualified as Bob Ferguson. Well you’re right. The last thing we need is another old politician as governor, repeating the same complacency.

Elected Experience

Junior Vice Commander vfw1263, U.S. Army, leadership roles in veterans’ clubs and student government, advocated for targeted policy goals, lobbying for college funding, and crafting bill proposals.

Other Professional Experience

Military intelligence service in the Army, founded a nonprofit organization focused on teaching youth about the legislative process, interned with a State Representative, licensed process server, licensed notary, ordained minister, homeschool group educator, forgiveness coach.

Education

United States Army, Central Florida Community College, Renton Technical College, The Evergreen State College

Community Service

Founder of Citrus County Community Alliance (nonprofit), advocating in politics from local to state meetings.

Statement

As a former single mother, veteran, wife of a union worker, author, and small business owner, my lived experiences represent the struggles and triumphs of everyday Washingtonians. I’m not running alone; we are running for Governor, uniting in a community-driven campaign to amplify marginalized voices and enact genuine change across our state.

My platform promotes unity, collaboration, and ensuring unheard voices have a seat at the table, with a focus on prioritizing mental health, addressing homelessness, and reforming policing to reduce recidivism. Fiscal responsibility and accountability are non-negotiable and will be addressed from day one.

My diverse background equips me with a profound understanding of the legislative process, government operations, and advocacy for critical issues. With my listed leadership roles and political engagement, I bring valuable insights into national security, defense policy, and veterans’ affairs, informed by firsthand experiences and challenges faced by service members, veterans, and our families.

Through my nonprofit organization, which educated youth on the legislative process, and internships with State Representative Jimmie Smith, I gained invaluable exposure to the inner workings of government, decision-making, and the importance of fair governance. My professional journey underscores my leadership abilities, collaborative spirit, organizational management, and advocacy on behalf of constituents, mobilizing diverse groups toward common objectives.

Like many of you, my family struggles with economic challenges, and realizing the American dream feels like a nightmare. Unlike my opponents, who lack the lived experiences of the voters, I offer a fresh perspective, untainted by career politics. To effect real change, we must break free from the status quo for the betterment of our state.

As Governor, my commitment is to Empower Every Voice and Build a Politics Removing Labels. Together, we will dismantle stereotypes, encourage dialogue, and empower communities to actively shape the future of governance.

Leon Lawson (R) - leonlawson.com

Elected Experience

a business owner, entrepreneur, and CEO, Mr. Lawson understands the intricacies of our economy and state. His track record as a master salesperson, winning the title of salesman of the decade, showcases his ability to navigate burdensome agency regulations.

Other Professional Experience

Lawson secured third place in the 2022 US Senate primary election. Lawson exposed negligent practices Oversight and abuse within state agencies.

Education

Graduate Shelton High School 1994, NMVSC, Tumwater Wa, WSIADA certified, State Agent in aerospace and automotive

Community Service

Mr. Lawson is a relentless advocate for the interests of the community. His work has led to significant changes and compliance within state agencies.

Statement

A call for real change to end the endless division MAGA 2024 is our movement, and justice is long past due. We see homelessness, drug abuse, and the grooming of our kids. It’s time to deport all illegal immigrants and end sanctuary cities. However, regardless of your opinion on these issues, it’s time for the people of Washington to unite for real grassroots change. No other candidate possesses the skill set needed to lead us out of the darkness like myself. Anyone who tries to tell you about the challenges we face moving forward is misleading you. We have no way to assess the damages done to our state under this failed administration until we gain control of the real numbers and information. In my opinion, we’ve been given less than 1% of the information. It’s in the best interest of those who control the levers of power to keep this information from public consumption. The rot and abuse within state agencies are beyond imagination. They’ve been awarded the ability to defer corrective litigation to themselves. This division by issues separates us, but we need unity. I understand that many of you feel the voting system is rigged. If 1/3 of the population feels this way, it lacks confidence. However, even if they are cheating, not casting your vote gives it to them, and no crime is done. Let’s make them Cheat. Once I win, I’ll show you a whole new world of government controlled by the people. WWG1WGA is the people’s way of taking back control. Please watch my video series on YouTube. You can access it from My website, LeonLawson.com. I am a fierce opponent of CBDC, as well as the WHO. We will destroy the Uniparty with law and light and Audit the 3 letter agencies.

Elected Experience

No politician here!

Other Professional Experience

Came to US to study oriental and naturopathic medicine to combine various systems, but only had $200, which wasn’t enough. I started in construction at $5/hr. My bosses insisted I should do real estate. I did and’ve been doing it for 30 years. With zero experience at start, I worked 9 day weeks, saved money, bought first house, second, etc. I bought, sold, cleaned-up several dozens of homes and created a portfolio.

Education

NOS Medical Academy. USSR. Honors Diploma. Physician; SPU, Foreign Languages, USSR; SLU, Maurice Thorez, Foreign Languages, USSR. Certificate of Excellence; Lomonosov SU, Asian-African Countries, USSR

Community Service

No Information Submitted

Statement

I want to Offer what’s been missing: the vision and proper ideology necessary to transform our society. Imagine a place where prophylactic, preventive medicine and alternative heathcare options are thriving, where you can see doctor quickly, where people are conscientious about what they think and do, where main motivation at work is to get the job done the best they can. A society where no attorney, politician or judge dictates health choices. You decide what treatment and which doctor to consult. I’ll work tirelessly to ensure that. Imagine a future where issues like crime, squatters, drug abuse, homelessness, and skyrocketing prices are gone. These problems are solvable, some quickly and easily, but not by current politicians. And hiring thousands of cops will not stop the crime (it never did before, just kept it at bay). We have to change the way we think , interact and live our lives. That requires different education, leading by example and answering a question about purpose of life. We need to rebuild families. I’ll introduce comprehensive education reform to empower students and educators alike. We can have a government that is a friend, that will build roads and freeways that it promised for years, but never did, that pays off the tolls, lowers the cost of car tabs for everybody, including residents in Pierce, King and Snohomish Counties; where the best, the brightest and most capable are taking the leading positions to create better opportunities for all.I understand the multifaceted challenges facing our state. My vision, education, experience in both business and personal struggle uniquely positions me to tackle this pressing issue. Together, we can create a Washington that thrives in every aspect. We’ll have a business friendly climate and try to bring back Boing headquarters, Amazon, other businesses that left the state.

Rosetta Marshall-Williams (I)

Elected Experience

I can be guided by no lights derived from official elected opportunities; I must give way to my entire confidence in my pursuit as to how far the candidate can be fortified with illumination in order to be advantageously promoted.

Other Professional Experience

United Nation-UNESCO Organization, NGO for free education (102,000 teacher schools across India) Directs an estimated 1.5 trillion dollars toward investment in economic relations with Africa, expanding our state’s ties with the world’s largest democracy, India.

Education

Continuing Education

Community Service

Community and State Activist; Assisted state Rep. Mary Skinner 14th District, Rights for SEIU Union workers in Washington State; Yakima City Council.

Statement

”There are only three things that America will remember 2000 years from now when they study this civilization: The Constitution, jazz music and baseball. These are the three most beautiful things this culture’s ever created.” - Essayist Gerald Early “America’s founders intended powers to be exercised not at the federal level, but by state and local governments, which represent fertile ground for policy innovation,” setting the example of America, as light on the global hill needing infrastructure and economic development at city and state levels.” - Secretary Condoleezza Rice

Being a descendant of Chief Justice John Marshall, I am born into the U.S Constitution, as Jazz was born in the USA. It’s music shares individuality, improvisation, creativity, and innovation of the American people. Baseball is about all people, sharing communal entertainment. It’s values of perseverance and teamwork help us all to overcome adversity. The values of jazz and baseball, that inspire our country, are also part of the gritty everyday reality of life in Washington State.

These values pulsate through the communities I have worked with and served for many years. I see the local, national, and global potential of Washington State, from the grassroots up. It is my dedication to represent you as Governor, making a real difference.

As Governor, I will direct an estimated 1.5 trillion dollars toward investment in economic relations with Africa, to heighten the values of the three most beautiful things our culture has ever created, as I will expand our state’s ties with the world’s largest democracy, India, as Americans belong to the world’s oldest democracy.

The Constitution, jazz and baseball represents and includes All American values. As Governor, I welcome you, the people of Washington in our drive for our state, and nation, to once again be that global light on the hill.

Brad Mjelde (N/A)

Elected Experience

First time candidate.

Other Professional Experience

35 years leadership experience in commercial finance, procurement and supply chain management with Boeing and Weyerhaeuser.

Education

Completed Kindergarten - 12th grade with a couple of earned awards, and a ribbon or two. BA at University of Washington, 89′.

Community Service

I’ve participated in many community projects, national nonprofits, and I’d work full time as your citizen representative for a single term.

Statement

Are you happy with the state of our state? I’m not. I’m running for governor and I’d be honored to earn your vote. To my kids and grandkids, remember you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take. Our state is at a crossroads. We’re facing rampant homelessness fueled by addiction, out-of-control spending, over the top housing costs and bureaucracy, a lack of adequate funding for mental illness, runaway crime and the ballooning human tragedy of the opioid crisis. Current career bureaucrats believe they can solve the problem by increasing taxation. It isn’t working for anyone but them. We need a citizen representative to make some difficult choices to change our trajectory. If you don’t like the prospect of me representing you, please vote for a change in leadership. “Government is instituted for the common good; for the protection, safety, prosperity and happiness of the people; and not for the profit, honor, or private interest of any one man, family, or class of men.” John Adams.

Mark Mullett (D) - mulletforgovernor.com

Elected Experience

State Senator from 2012 to present. Current chair of our state construction budget. Current Washington State Investment Board member that manages our $200 billion of public pension assets. Issaquah City Council 2009 to 2013.

Other Professional Experience

Own and operate a pizza restaurant and four ice cream shops. Being a small business owner has taught me the importance of not wasting money.

Education

Graduated Summa Cum Laude from Indiana University in 1994. Master’s in Public Affairs from the Evans School at the University of Washington in 2008.

Community Service

Issaquah Food Bank Board Member from 2008 to 2013. Issaquah Rotary Club 2008 to present.

Statement

I’m running for Governor because in the past decade our state has become unaffordable and less safe, which is why we need a change in leadership. My wife and I want our own six children to be able to afford to live in Washington after they finish school. Every Governor for the past three decades has been a lawyer, it is time for a small business owner in the Governor’s office so we get value out of current tax dollars rather than asking for new taxes every year.During my time in the senate I have pushed back on both the extreme right and extreme left. I have a long track record of finding bipartisan solutions to our state’s biggest challenges. We need a Governor who will bring people together, not divide them.I’m endorsed by the mayors of Everett, Ellensburg, Kent, Renton, Lacey, Mercer Island, Woodinville, Snoqualmie, Covington, Maple Valley, and Issaquah, because I’m committed to state investments to improve local public safety. I’m endorsed by law enforcement organizations and Eastside Firefighters (Local 1762) because I’m a public safety champion. I’m endorsed by Seattle Council President Sara Nelson because I led the charge to make sure our state did not decriminalize dangerous drugs like fentanyl. I’m endorsed by our Secretary of State Steve Hobbs, Senator Annette Cleveland, and Senator John Lovick because I always stand up to protect women’s reproductive rights (I have four daughters). I’m endorsed by the Realtors because I’m a housing champion. I’m endorsed by our Public School Employees (Local 1948) because I’m a champion of our public schools (my wife is a teacher).I’m a dad on a mission to keep the state I love affordable and safe for my children. I would be honored to earn your vote so we can change Washington together!

Dave Reichert (R) - reichertforgovernor.com

Elected Experience

King County Sheriff, 1997-2005; US House of Representatives, 2005-2019

Other Professional Experience

US Air Force Reserve (1971-1976). Joined the King County Sheriff’s Office in 1972. In 1997 became King County’s first elected sheriff in 30 years. Vice President, Gordon Thomas Honeywell from 2019 to 2023.

Education

Concordia Lutheran College, AA

Community Service

Served on King County’s Domestic Violence Council. Board of Directors for The Borgen Project. Founder of King County Violent Firearms Coalition. Former Member of King County Committee to End Homelessness. Founder of King County Sheriff’s Police Activities League. Youth coach and counselor. Two-time Washington Medal of Valor Recipient. National Sheriff of the Year.

Statement

For nearly 40 years our state has been lost in a wilderness of one-party rule. What has that gotten us? The highest violent crime rate in our history, friends and family dying from fentanyl, record homelessness, and the worst maintained roads, highways, and ferries in America. As your governor, I will work tirelessly to foster an economy that works for everyone, safe streets and neighborhoods, and ensure the children in our state get a world class education. From the United States Air Force to the King County Sheriff’s Office, I witnessed examples of selfless sacrifice, individuals who put others before themselves. That experience taught me what it means to have a servant’s heart, honored by an opportunity to help, and driven to show the courage and humility it takes to get things done. As King County Sheriff, I arrested violent criminals and locked up human traffickers who preyed on women and children. On my watch crime was down as we enforced the law and everyone was accountable. This experience served me well when the people of Washington sent me to Congress where I worked with Republicans and Democrats to pass big and bold policies on everything from taxes to trade to protecting our beautiful environment. We’ve been living in a state where our leaders have pit region against region, generation against generation, and yes even family against family. Dividing people is not the answer. We must work together, side by side, to tackle the issues we all face. I have been endorsed by nearly every sheriff in the state and people of all party affiliations – Republican, Independent, Democrat – are joining our campaign because they understand that business as usual is no longer an option. I would be honored to have your support to be your next governor.

Don L Rivers (D) - votedonlrivers.com/home

Elected Experience

No Information Submitted

Other Professional Experience

Hello, I am Don L Rivers and I am running for governor of Washington State because I am seasoned. I’ve advised elected officials, law enforcement agencies, and others in this state, across the nation, and abroad for over 4 decades. I was asked to be a consultant in DC but declined the offer to stay and make our state better. In the private sector, I worked as a union worker for 50 years before I retired.

EducationNo Information Submitted

Community Service

I have volunteered with several organizations including Family Center and Project Children for over 20 years.

Statement

I have walked in marches and stood with those who have had loved ones shot and killed wrongfully by law enforcement. I have sat with parents whose children have been kidnapped, traded into the world of sex trafficking, and even murdered. I’ve observed, like many of you, that our young people are in crisis and struggling to survive in today’s society. We have a nonexistent mental healthcare system. We must find new ways to increase the government’s revenue and opportunities to balance our tax system. Our eroding bridges and outdated ferry system must be repaired and replaced, and we must address the issue of flooding. I know I can remedy these problems that our state is facing.

This election, you can elect a real public representative; one that is not about black or white but accepts all cultures, creeds, races, and people; one that is not pro-life but pro-choice; and one who believes that every person should have the right to feel safe in their own community. I believe that dealing with homelessness is the greatest opportunity to bring positive change in society. I would expand access to housing, mental health, and drug rehabilitation services throughout the state. Getting people into housing is the best way to convince them to become productive members of society.

I believe, by using the 3L program of Listen (to the people’s concerns), Learn (from their experiences and issues), and Lead ( them to a brighter future), that I am the right choice to guide Washington State. I look forward to working together to better our state. All are included. Thank you.

Andre Stackhouse (G) - publicstackhouse.org

Elected Experience

State & National Democratic Party Delegate (Sanders, 2020). Won a competitive race for Precinct Committee Officer, unable to serve due to an unexpected move.

Other Professional Experience

Writer, section editor, editor in chief The Daily of the UW and bylines at The International Examiner. Teaching & research assistant at UW. Assistant Producer UWTV. Software engineer at Code.org, Fencing Time, and Microsoft. Nonprofit executive director Whole Washington. Certified coach Rain City Fencing Center

.Education

Graduated Inglemoor High School with a full IB Diploma (2009) and received a Bachelor of Science in Informatics: Human Computer Interaction from UW School of Information (2014).

Community Service

Open-source software development

Statement

Washington has been a lifeboat in a churning sea of embarrassing national politics. As our country loses freedoms (like Roe V Wade), and is ravaged by pandemic, inflation, ecological collapse, and democratic erosion, the people have held strong defending our state’s values and way of life. I’m running for Governor because we can’t wait for Congress to secure our own futures in the state we call home.I’m a lifelong Washingtonian. I was educated by our public schools like Inglemoor High (go Viks) and UW (go Dawgs). I’ve worked up and down our tech industry from the scrappy Code.org to the multinational Microsoft. I’ve been a full-time movement leader at Whole Washington organizing marches, leading ballot initiative campaigns, and testifying to commissions in Olympia. If elected, I’d be Washington’s first Governor of Viet descent.Washington has every ability to implement life changing policies like universal healthcare, a housing guarantee, and tuition-free higher education. These universal services will provide immediate relief to millions and ensure nobody is left behind while enabling us to make important transitions in the face of changing technology and global competition. These policies aren’t just possible, they are sensible investments in public goods.Our state has a higher GDP per capita than even the wealthiest nations of the world like Norway and Sweden. It’s home to 13 billionaires, leading industries, and top research institutions. But our greatest wealth is the ingenuity, independence, and compassion of our people.The world we want is possible today in Washington and is only a matter of political will. I aim to be that political will whether through active citizenship or from inside the Governor’s mansion. I am your organizer, but you my fellow Washingtonians are the movement.Get involved at www.publicstackhouse.org. Our future awaits us.

Alex Tsimerman (N/A) - alexforamerica.com

Elected Experience

No Information Submitted

Other Professional Experience

I have had business consultant experience with multiple companies.

Education

Master degree in Engineering & Management. Education from living under in Soviet Union fascism & 35 years in King County & Seattle fascist government has taught me both systems are absolutely identical. I was a dissident under the Soviet Union and now a dissident of Washington State and King County. And for the last many years I have the best education with Dem-Nazi-Fascist-Mob-Bandito regime, and this has changed my mind because I did not believe this could happen in America.

Community Service

No Information Submitted

Statement

Trump! America First! USA! Standup-America Now! Stop Dem fascism with idiotic face and government anti-Semitism. Stop dirty-dem-nazi-fascism-junta, bandito and killer who has controlled us for 40 year. They make local government corrupt to the bones. For more than 30+ years, I make 100+ complaint to local governments and not one positive answer. We have political police who act like Gestapo and KGB. There are no more 3 separate branches of government; they act like one, just like communist and Nazis. Standup-America! No matter your political view, We the people need to break this dirty chain and bring America back to common sense like we had from the beginning. This is what America is about – common sense. Without dirty-dem-crooks.

I speak now to freaking slaves and happy cows. Stop Democrats who for the last 20-years made our lives miserable and is worse. These happy cows like to pay $6 for gas, double for rent & housing, triple for food and crime.

Inflation and crime rates have gone through the roof and local dirty government have done nothing to make our situation better. Standup Happy cows and slaves bring America back under constitution and law for everybody!

A One party system is always Fascism. Standup Washington State to bring us back to normal life. We have enough money in the system to make life better for everyone without a penny more from the people. No Taxes for first $100 spent on anything. We pay $100 billion for taxes. Enough is enough. Give ordinary people a little bit of air for breathing.

Stop dirty-fascist-rats who drink from fat cat toilet. Make America Great Again. Make Washington State Great Again. Make King County Great Again. Standup-America Now! Vote for Alex Tsimerman.

Martin Lee Wheeler (R) - wheeler4governor.com

Elected Experience

Fire Department “Vote yes”

Other Professional Experience

President and Chief Financial Officer of Oak Hills, Inc .works in organic agricultural research, food production, organic medicine. Retired from Pierce County Fire District 7, known as Central Pierce Fire and Rescue, Medic-1, USDA Federal Work. Martin always works for the protection and betterment of those around him through active support.

Education

Martin Lee Wheeler is a proud graduate of Bethel Senior High and Tacoma Community College. He attended Green River Community College, Whatcom County College and Western Washington University, as well as National Fire Academy. Martin has over 10,000 documented hours of continuing education.

Community Service

Adopt-a-Road, Adopt-a-Highway

Statement

When Martin Lee Wheeler was hired as a professional firefighter, he took an oath to uphold the laws of Washington State, which he did for over 30 years as a public servant. He will continue that pledge as the Governor for our Great State of Washington. Republicans, Democrats, Independents and citizens agree the Governor of the State of Washington needs to be transparent to “We the people” and serve the entire population in all thirty-nine (39) counties. It is no secret a large section of our state border needs protection. He is committed to protecting the State of Washington residents and will provide full support to fire, police, and military personnel. His understanding of corporate and private logistical needs will be shared through his Executive Administrative Team of Directors. He will lead by example, will showcase the natural beauties our great state has to offer everyone, so all can enjoy the flowing waterways, forests, and mountains which must be protected with common sense principles. As Governor, he will bring corporate transparency and viability to the bi-annual budget. Integrity is key to this democratically led republic. He will continue to prioritize all areas of Washington which require safety standards for roads, highways, by-ways, and schools of all denominations. Health Departments are a critical part of the infrastructure of Washington State.

However much more needs to be done. That is why I am asking for your vote.

I am committed to Washington State and its management, which must be fair. I will work tirelessly and diligently to answer public requests and keep communication lines open. Together we can balance progress, sensibility, and compassion with collective bargaining. I pledge to the citizens to listen, negotiate and continue to serve you. There is much gratification knowing you support me. “Vote for Martin Lee Wheeler.”

