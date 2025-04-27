Washington drivers react to lawmakers’ approval of 6-cent gas tax hike

TACOMA, Wash. — As lawmakers send a proposal to Governor Bob Ferguson to increase the gas tax, some people are concerned about Washington’s already-high prices at the pump.

The State has the third-highest gas tax which sits around 20 cents higher than the national average, at $0.494/ gallon. The proposal would raise it by 6 cents a gallon, adding a two percent increase every year after that, with sponsors saying that will allow funding to keep up with inflation.

Inflation is one of the reasons the state’s transportation budget faces a $8 Billion shortfall over the next six years. The tax package, that includes luxury vehicle taxes and increasing fees on drivers licenses and vehicle registration, would raise an estimated $3.2 billion over that same time period.

“I think we need road work, and it seems to need more money to make the roads better, but at the same time, more taxes isn’t necessarily good,” said Steven Berken, who lives in Tacoma.

Berken is entering retirement and is worried about the impact that ever-increasing gas prices will have on his fixed income, especially after years of inflation pinching his pocket from all angles.

“Prices go up, costs go up, and it’s not any good right now, at least for me,” he said, “Don’t go out to eat much anymore and I always enjoyed that.”

For Mario, a father in Tacoma, he’s watched the price to fill up his truck from $ 80 to $120 today.

“It’s a lot on the wallet, you know?” he said, “They keep raising the prices on everything. Rent is up, I don’t think its okay but that’s the world we live in now.”

The bill awaits Governor Bob Ferguson’s office, who has not committed to a position either way, despite several asks from KIRO7 Saturday. Berken sees bad roads around his neighborhoods and commute frequently.

“I’m kind of torn. Everybody needs more money nowadays, even the government, but it depends if they use it properly.”

