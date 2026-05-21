Mason County corrections officer arrested for possessing child sex abuse material

A corrections officer in Mason County is facing charges tied to possessing child sexual abuse images.

The 42-year-old Mason County resident, whose name won’t be revealed per MyNorthwest policy until charges are formally filed against him, was arrested Tuesday at the Washington Corrections Center, where he was employed.

The arrest resulted from a national Internet Crimes Against Children task force investigation. Investigators claimed he had videos depicting child sexual abuse on his phone.

“Detectives subsequently served a search warrant at the suspect’s residence, where additional evidence related to the investigation was recovered,” the Mason County Sheriff’s Office stated.

A Department of Corrections spokesperson said the man has been placed on home assignment while the case moves through the courts.

This suspect is the third local law enforcement officer to be arrested for crimes related to child sex abuse in just the last week.

‘Deeply troubling’: Arlington police officer accused of possessing more than 1,000 child sex abuse files

An officer with the Arlington Police Department (APD) was arrested on allegations involving possession of child pornography.

The Island County Sheriff’s Office arrested the officer for allegedly possessing images depicting children engaged in sexually explicit conduct, APD said in a statement to KIRO Newsradio.

The officer has been accused of having more than 1,000 files of child sex abuse materials. His girlfriend turned in two hard drives of child pornography to deputies after finding the images in their Camano Island home.

A criminal investigation is underway. Department leaders called the allegations “deeply troubling.”

Arlington officer placed on administrative leave

The officer was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of both the criminal investigation and an internal administrative investigation.

“These allegations are deeply troubling and, if proven true, would stand in direct opposition to the values, oath, and mission of this department,” APD stated. “The men and women of the Arlington Police Department have dedicated their professional lives to protecting the safety and well-being of our community, especially children and other vulnerable members of society. Conduct of this nature, if substantiated, would be fundamentally incompatible with the responsibilities entrusted to law enforcement officers.”

APD also acknowledged that the officer is entitled to the same constitutional protections afforded to every member of the justice system and is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Auburn police officer arrested on suspicion of immoral communication with a minor

A 42-year-old police officer with the Auburn Police Department was arrested Friday morning on suspicion of felony immoral communication with a minor, authorities said.

Detectives with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit took the officer into custody about 6:30 a.m. Friday and booked the suspect into the Pierce County Jail.

The investigation began Wednesday when ICAC detectives were conducting “proactive online work,” according to Carly Cappetto, a deputy with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

“This particular suspect had reached out to one of the detectives, and within that time frame, there was probable cause established for his arrest,” Cappetto said. “When we get predators that essentially bite on these, that’s on them.”

Auburn officer placed on administrative leave

The Auburn Police Department (APD) said the officer was immediately placed on administrative leave pending formal charges.

“The allegations in this case are deeply troubling and do not reflect the values, professionalism, or integrity of the Auburn Police Department,” Auburn Police Chief Mark Caillier said in a statement. “This officer has broken that trust, and this incident will be handled as promptly as possible while ensuring due process.”

The arrest was coordinated between the sheriff’s office and APD and carried out at the police station.

“We felt that arresting him at that location would be the safest location for the public in the community — not arresting him in a vehicle, not arresting him in a home, nowhere where there would be places to either flee or barricade,” Cappetto said.

The officer has not been formally charged and is expected to be held through the weekend before appearing before a judge on Monday. Cappetto said additional charges are possible as the investigation continues.

“Any sort of predator-type behavior — we will find you, and we will make those arrests,” Cappetto said. “We want our children to be safe, and if we have to arrest our own, then that’s where we’re at.”

Authorities said the investigation remains active.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Contributing: Aaron Granillo, KIRO Newsradio

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