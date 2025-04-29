Bothell teacher accused of sexual misconduct against minor not charged due to statute of limitations

BOTHELL, Wash. — A Bothell teacher and band instructor accused of sexual misconduct with a minor will not be charged because the statute of limitations expired, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said.

When a case is beyond the statute of limitations under Washington state law, prosecutors statewide cannot file a criminal case.

On July 28, 2019, the statute of limitations changed for sexual misconduct with a minor, and now, that crime in Washington state has no statute of limitations.

That means that when that crime occurred on or after July 28, 2019, the crime can be charged whenever a survivor comes forward and there is admissible evidence to prove that crime beyond a reasonable doubt.

However, when that state law changed in 2019, it was not a retroactive change, so those criminal offenses that occurred before July 28, 2019 are bound by a statute of limitations.

According to the Bothell Police Department (BPD), the teacher has worked at the high school for many years, and the alleged crimes took place in 2015 and 2016 when the victim was a student at Bothell HS.

Police claim there is no indication of additional victims, but they are concerned about the possibility of other victims.

In an email, a spokesperson for the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said:

“Three separate senior deputy prosecuting attorneys reviewed this case and the available admissible evidence when it was referred today by police investigators, and each came to the same conclusion.

This decision is based on the law and is not a judgement on the young woman involved here. We appreciate the work of Bothell Police and appreciate state lawmakers changing the statute of limitations for this criminal offense back in 2019."

In a statement to KIRO 7, the Northshore School District said:

“The protection of our students is our primary responsibility. Mr. Dean will remain on administrative leave while the District continues to investigate this matter. If anyone has additional information about this situation, they are asked to please contact the Bothell Police Department.”

