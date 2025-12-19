Stevens Pass ski season is uncertain. Can you get your money back?

We’re halfway through December, and there still isn’t enough snow in the mountains for Stevens Pass to open.

Many are wondering: Can I get a refund for my lift tickets or season pass?

The answer depends on what you’ve purchased.

According to the resort, lift tickets are fully refundable. Passes, however, are not because they are valid all season long, and Stevens is anticipating there will still be a season.

“Our Epic Coverage refund policy does not extend to road or traffic challenges. Of course, we will continue to assess the entire situation as it evolves,” the resort shared.

Washington’s recent historic flooding has most of Highway 2 shut down – making it nearly impossible to reach Stevens Pass.

Staff say they are closely monitoring Highway 2 conditions in coordination with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

While timelines remain subject to change, WSDOT is already working on access from the east side, and current expectations indicate that access to Stevens Pass from that direction should be possible on a more expedited timeline via the Chumstick Highway, pending conditions.

“Along with much of the state, our teams are actively working through very challenging and unique situations. The safety and well-being of our employees and our community remain our top priority as we await further updates and continue to get the resort ready to open for winter,” the resort shared. “In the meantime, we truly appreciate the passion, dedication, and patience of our community as we navigate this dynamic situation. We hope everyone is staying safe and taking care of one another, and we will share more updates on winter operations soon.”

