Bainbridge Island man arrested for attempted sexual encounter with ‘decoy’ 11-year-old

BREMERTON, Wash. — A Bainbridge Island man has been arrested for trying to meet up with someone he believed was an 11-year-old child for sex.

The 41-year-old arrived in Bremerton on Dec. 17 to meet up with a “child” he had been communicating with on social media.

Bremerton police said the chats were sexually graphic in nature, and over the course of several chats, the man agreed to meet up with the “child” to act upon the graphic actions discussed.

Police arrested him at the meetup location.

When law enforcement served a search warrant at the hotel room in Silverdale that he booked, they found several condoms, bondage supplies, and adult novelty toys, according to the Bremerton Police Department.

The man was booked into Kitsap County Jail.

The investigation was initiated by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) and turned over to the Bremerton police.

Bremerton Police Directed Enforcement Team and the Kitsap County Interagency SWAT Team also responded to help with the arrest.

©2025 Cox Media Group