VIDEO: Man accused of crashing into truck, sparking fire and blaming it on friend

The Mount Vernon Police Department says they arrested a driver, accused of crashing into a truck, catching his car on fire, and then lying about it.

It happened on December 10 around 11:30 p.m.

Officers were called to South Waugh Road.

When they arrived, they saw a car engulfed in flames and a damaged truck sitting in the road.

Officers say they spoke with someone who admitted he was the driver, and then changed his story.

“Why did you tell me earlier that you were the driver,” an officer is heard saying on body camera video.

“Because I was trying to cover up for my friend that ran away,” he replies.

The officer then presses him, asking for his friend’s name, which he claimed he didn’t know.

After a brief back and forth, officers arrested the driver on suspicion of driving under the influence.

