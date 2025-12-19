Holiday events in full swing for a final holiday weekend

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Can you believe it? It’s the final weekend before Christmas, and that means the holiday season is moving at full steam ahead! Here are some ideas for things to do this weekend, if you aren’t too busy doing your last-minute shopping.

Model Train Festival

In Tacoma, the Model Train Festival has returned to the Washington State History Museum. For the next couple of weeks, you can learn about railroad history and see impressive train displays that model the Pacific Northwest! Some of the displays fill an entire room, and engineers will be on site to answer any questions you or your kids might have. The Model Train Festival is included in your museum admission, and kids 5 years old and under are free.

Eleventh Hour Makers Market

If you are looking for a homemade gift or supplies to finish the projects you are working on, you might want to check out the first-ever Eleventh Hour Makers Market at Pacific Place. There will be dozens of artisans offering a variety of handmade goods, including jewelry, food, home goods, and more. The Eleventh Hour Makers Market runs today through Sunday on the Concourse Level of Pacific Place.

Trollistic Holiday Market

That’s not the only place you can get your last-minute shopping done. In Fremont, it’s time for the fourth Annual Trollistic Holiday Market. Under the Fremont bridge, you will find stocking stuffers, handmade goods, vintage finds, and lots more. There will also be food, heaters, and other weatherproofing to keep you warm, along with plenty of holiday spirit. The Trollstice Holiday Market is Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

You can also check out the Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center in Discovery Park for the second United Indians Native Art Market of the season, which runs on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Winter walks

You’ll have to leave the kids at home for this one, but if you want a date that’s simple but romantic, check out the Winter Luminaria Walk at the Washington Park Arboretum. Your ticket will get you two drink tickets to enjoy as you follow the trail of luminarias, plus there will be live music as well. It’s not a long walk, but it’s a perfect way to get out and enjoy some time with your partner or best bud. The Winter Luminaria Walk is this weekend, only from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Christmas tree workshop

If you want to create your own creative Christmas tree, check out Chihuly Garden and Glass for the Collection Tree Workshop. According to the event’s website, “you’ll learn how to transform collections of everyday objects into your very own whimsical tree!” You can bring your own treasures to transform, and you can take as little or as much time as needed to complete your masterpiece.

A reminder that some holiday events that have been running throughout the season may have been impacted by the recent weather. Make sure you plan ahead and get the details you need before you head out, but please still get out there and support them!

Get out there and enjoy one of the best times of the year, and let me know how you will be kicking off the new year by emailing me at paulh@kiroradio.com.

©2025 Cox Media Group