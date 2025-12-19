Woman seriously injured in Central District stabbing

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says that a woman was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in the Central District.

Police say the stabbing happened on South Jackson St. and 18th Ave. S. around 7:00 p.m.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries that required emergency surgery.

Police are looking for a 21-year-old woman in connection with the stabbing.

SPD searched the area with the help of the King County Sheriff’s K9 team, but was unable to find her.

It’s unclear if the women knew each other.

The incident is still under investigation.

SPD is asking anyone with information on the incident to call their violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.

