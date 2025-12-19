Fake locksmith stickers are popping up at buildings in Auburn

AUBURN, Wash. — The Auburn Police Department says someone is placing fraudulent lockout stickers on doors in the north end of the city.

In these cases, scammers allegedly remove legitimate locksmith stickers and contact information and replace them with fake ones.

When someone calls the number, the individuals may pose as legitimate locksmiths, allowing them to make copies of keys that they could later use to break in.

The police department says if you get locked out of your building, you should use a locksmith you trust or contact one directly.

Also, report suspicious activity or stickers to local authorities if you worry that they are fake.

©2025 Cox Media Group