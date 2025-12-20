Level 1 ‘Get Ready’ evacuation order issued for some businesses along the White River in Auburn

AUBURN, Wash. — The city of Auburn has issued a Level 1 ‘Get Ready’ evacuation order for certain businesses along the White River.

The notice is for areas along the east and south bank of the White River, near Roegner Park. Businesses that could be impacted include: Little Jack’s Corner Preschool, Danner Corporation, and the Auburn Valley Humane Society.

At this time, localized residential flooding is not expected. However, businesses in the area may experience impacts, and conditions could change quickly.

The city says the White River could potentially rise toward approximately 10,000 cubic feet per second (cfs). Sandbag barriers could potentially be at risk here if river levels remain elevated.

Evacuation levels may change with little notice.

Follow the city of Auburn or King County Emergency News for the latest.

