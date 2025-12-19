Flood relief included in Ferguson’s proposal for ‘record investment’ in housing

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Gov. Bob Ferguson is proposing a $244 million supplemental budget that he calls a “record investment” in housing, which includes millions in flood relief.

“The need for more affordable housing is urgent,” Ferguson said. “These historic investments will not only help respond to Washington’s housing affordability crisis — they help build a foundation of safety, security, and opportunity for thousands of Washingtonians.”

“Ferguson’s proposals build on significant investments that were committed in the final budget earlier this year,” according to anews releasefrom his office. “Those included over $700 million in affordable housing development, preservation, and infrastructure.”

Investments in affordable housing and flood relief

The plan includes $81 million to develop about 2,000 new affordable rental units and $55 million to rehabilitate and repair affordable homes, including those damaged by recent floods.

“We consider this funding to be really a bridge while we pursue federal relief from this historic crisis,” Ferguson said. “We are seeking disaster relief from the federal government.”

Ferguson said we still do not know the full scope of the damage done by the flooding.

“We don’t know that right now because so much of our state is literally underwater right now,” he said at a news conference Thursday. “So, I think of this initial investment as sort of a down payment.”

Ferguson has also signed an executive order that creates the Washington State Task Force to prepare for establishing the Department of Housing.

“The idea of a separate agency devoted to housing is one I feel strongly about,” Ferguson said. “My philosophy is, you’ve got a crisis, act like it’s a crisis, and have dedicated folks that is their job — to create more housing. That is their sole job; that’s their focus.”

Ferguson’s supplemental budget also includes $73 million for the Homeownership Program to create 664 units for first-time homebuyers, his office said.

The budget is subject to legislative approval.

