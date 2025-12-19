Scammers are posing at FTC agents steal $28,000 from a Clallam County man

CLALLAM COUNTY, Wash. — The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office says scammers are posing as agents from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to steal money from people.

Deputies say the scheme has resulted in over $1 million being stolen from people living on the Olympic Peninsula.

In one case, an elderly man lost $28,000 after being targeted by this scam.

Deputies say the scammers directed the victim to purchase a prepaid “TracFone,” instructed him to keep the phone powered on at all times, and coached him throughout their demands. The suspects then had the victim withdraw cash and hand-deliver the money to a person who arrived at his home and took it without speaking.

While still on the phone with the scammers, deputies say the victim gave the scammers his account passwords, including access to his bank accounts.

The bank ultimately flagged the account, preventing the suspects from electronically withdrawing the remaining $200,000 through an offshore account.

This case remains under investigation.

Protecting yourself from scammers

“These cases underscore how aggressively scammers target vulnerable residents—particularly seniors—using impersonation tactics and fear-based manipulation," the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office warned.

Here’s what the sheriff’s office suggests:

Do not engage unexpected callers claiming to be from government agencies or large companies.

Government agencies will never demand payment via cash, gift cards, cryptocurrency, or gold.

Do not purchase prepaid phones or keep callers on the line while conducting financial transactions.

Never provide passwords, PINs, or account access to anyone over the phone.

Do not allow remote access to your computer unless you initiated the service through a verified provider.

Verify independently by calling your bank, Social Security Administration, or law enforcement using publicly listed numbers—not numbers provided by the caller.

If you suspect you are being targeted—or are currently involved in one of these scams—stop all contact immediately and call Clallam County Law Enforcement’s non-emergency line at 360-417-2459 and select Option 1.

©2025 Cox Media Group