Police search for 15-year-old girl missing from Port Orchard

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl from Port Orchard.

According to the Port Orchard Police Department, Ashlynn Hanley has been missing since December 10.

Police say she may have been heading to Seattle.

She is 5’1 with brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a pink puffy jacket.

Bremerton PD also asked the community for help in finding the missing and endangered juvenile.

If you have seen Ashlynn or know where she is, please call 911.

If you have additional information, please contact Detective Smith with Port Orchard PD: nsmith@portorchardwa.gov

