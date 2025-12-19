2 women in reindeer hats rip off Ulta Beauty, authorities say

SILVERDALE, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Two women wearing matching brown reindeer hats stole thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise from Ulta Beauty in Silverdale, authorities said.

According to a post on the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, they entered the store around 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

“Surveillance cameras caught one person stuffing items into a bag,” the sheriff’s office stated. “Both walked out of the store without paying for any of the items.”

The stolen goods were valued at more than $3,000, authorities said.

“Store employees say they also spotted a man with them in the store on December 15,” authorities stated.

The sheriff’s office is trying to identify all three individuals.

If you recognize them, you are asked to email KCSOTips@kitsap.gov and reference case number K25-009832.

