Seahawks gamble in OT, rally past Rams 38-37 on historic 2-point conversion

Trusting his quarterback instead of settling for a tie, Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald watched Seattle complete a stunning comeback and beat the Los Angeles Rams 38-37 in overtime Thursday night to take a one-game lead in the NFC West.

After Sam Darnold found Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a touchdown on Seattle’s opening possession of overtime, Macdonald chose to go for the win.

Darnold delivered, throwing to a wide-open Eric Saubert for a successful 2-point conversion that ended the game and sent the Seahawks into the record books as the first NFL team to win on an overtime 2-point try.

“It was something we talked about throughout the season and particularly for this game because of the playoff situation,” Macdonald said. “You know, you play for the tie and lock up a playoff seat, but I just felt great about our play and I trusted our guys.”

Seattle’s decision capped a comeback that seemed unlikely late in the fourth quarter.

The Seahawks trailed by 16 points before rallying behind a series of momentum-shifting plays, including two successful 2-point conversions in regulation.

The most unusual came when Darnold’s pass intended for Zach Charbonnet was tipped and initially ruled incomplete.

After review, officials determined it was a backward pass.

Charbonnet picked up the loose ball in the end zone and was credited with the tying conversion that made it 30-30.

“I’m glad Charbs picked it up,” Darnold said, “and that obviously was a game-changing play.”

Another turning point came when Rashid Shaheed returned a punt 58 yards for a touchdown with 8:03 left in the fourth quarter.

Darnold then connected with Cooper Kupp on a 2-point conversion, suddenly pulling Seattle within one score.

“It just takes one play,” Kupp said. “… It’s that one punt, Rashid takes it to the house and we’re in a situation where you can convert a 2-point conversion, and suddenly it’s a one-score game. And those little momentum shifts, the energy in the stadium has changed.”

After the Rams failed to move the ball on their next possession, Darnold hit tight end AJ Barner for a 26-yard touchdown.

Charbonnet’s earlier recovery in the end zone tied the game and forced overtime.

Los Angeles struck first in the extra period.

Matthew Stafford connected with Puka Nacua, who ran untouched for a 41-yard touchdown to make it 37-30.

Nacua finished with 12 catches for 225 yards and two touchdowns, while Stafford threw for 457 yards — the third-highest total of his career — and three scores.

The Rams totaled 581 yards of offense without a turnover.

Still, Seattle’s defense delivered when it mattered most.

The Rams’ final five possessions of regulation ended with four punts and a missed field goal, giving the Seahawks repeated chances to rally.

“We’re a very resilient, relentless group,” Darnold said.

Darnold, who threw four interceptions against the Rams in a 21-19 loss earlier this season, had two interceptions Thursday, including one by 297-pound defensive end Kobie Turner.

He responded with steady play late, finishing with 270 yards passing and two touchdowns.

“He’s resilient,” Kupp said. “His steadiness. His leadership. I mean, all these things that you want in a quarterback.”

The night also featured a matchup between the NFL’s top two receivers by yardage entering the game.

Nacua left with the league lead in receptions at 114.

Smith-Njigba added to his breakout season, reaching 1,637 receiving yards in 15 games and setting a Seahawks single-season record with his 101st catch, eventually pushing his total to 104.

“Puka is a great player,” Macdonald said. “He made some great contested catches that you got to kind of chalk up to him being a great player.”

The Rams played without Davante Adams, who was ruled out with a hamstring injury after aggravating it in last week’s win over Detroit.

Without the league’s leader in touchdown receptions, Los Angeles settled for field goals on three trips inside the red zone.

Seattle (12-3) clinched a playoff spot with the win and moved into position for the top seed in the NFC.

Los Angeles (11-4) now faces the possibility of opening the playoffs on the road if it cannot regain the division lead.

The Seahawks travel to Carolina on Sunday, Dec. 28.

©2025 Cox Media Group