Federal Way to crack down on illicit activity at massage parlors

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — The Federal Way City Council will vote on a new ordinance designed to crack down on massage parlors in the city.

Police informed the council that dozens of these businesses are allegedly providing sexual services within Federal Way.

The proposed ordinance introduces several strict requirements for massage businesses, aiming to curb illegal activities.

Federal Way police officials have expressed support for the measure, citing past difficulties in investigating these establishments.

The ordinance mandates that every therapist working at these businesses must possess and display a proper massage license on site.

Additionally, the new rules prohibit massage parlors from operating between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. To increase transparency and accountability, the ordinance bans all cash transactions at these establishments.

It also requires that doors remain unlocked during business hours and that businesses prominently post a full list of all services they provide. The measure further prohibits the use of alarm systems designed to notify staff of police presence.

Federal Way City Councilmember Martin Moore has observed the prevalence of this issue across the city. Moore supports the measure, emphasizing the importance of ethical business practices.

“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve driven past massage parlors and said, gosh, I hope it’s not happening here in Federal Way,” Moore said. He added, “Because we want to make sure that pure and ethical massage parlors and businesses are thriving in an ethical capacity.”

Moore also stated the ordinance would “send out the message that this is not going to happen here anymore.”

Federal Way Police Chief Andy Hwang voiced his support for the measure during its first reading in April.

Chief Hwang told the council that investigating these massage parlors has been challenging for police in the past.

“It won’t take long for these businesses that are involved in illegal activity for them to know that there’s an ordinance now and we will be enforcing it. And we will make our community safer,” Hwang said.

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