Seattle-born pitcher Mike Campbell, a Mariners first-round pick, dies at 61

The Seattle Mariners announced Friday that former pitcher and Seattle native Mike Campbell has died, sharing condolences with his family and remembering his path from local standout to major leaguer.

In a statement, the team said it was saddened by Campbell’s passing and offered sympathies to his family, including his siblings Erin, Gillian, Matt and Tim.

Campbell was born Feb. 17, 1964, and grew up in West Seattle.

He attended Newport High School in Bellevue before being selected by the Mariners with the seventh overall pick in the June 1985 draft, one of the highest selections in club history at the time.

A right-handed pitcher, Campbell reached the major leagues in 1987.

He appeared with Seattle across parts of the 1987, 1988 and 1989 seasons.

His time with the Mariners included a notable moment in franchise history: he was traded to Montreal in the deal that brought Hall of Fame pitcher Randy Johnson to Seattle.

Campbell’s professional career lasted 13 seasons.

In addition to his time with the Mariners, he pitched in the majors for Texas, San Diego and the Chicago Cubs.

He concluded his playing career in 1999.

After baseball, Campbell returned to the Seattle area, remaining connected to the community where his baseball journey began.

