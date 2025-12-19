Homeowners urged to be cautious when hiring tree removal services for storm cleanup

Wash. — Washington State is still recovering from historic flooding, followed by strong winds, and now residents face another concern - unstable trees. Saturated ground can make even previously healthy trees a hazard.

As homeowners look for help removing damaged trees, consumer advocates warn that this is also a prime time for scams.

Door-to-Door Tree Services Can Be Risky:

After a storm, tree removal is one of the busiest times of year — but it can also be the riskiest for your wallet. Damaged trees are everywhere, and companies may start knocking on doors, offering to remove them.

Experts say homeowners should never hire someone who shows up uninvited, especially if the company is asking for cash up front.

Kevin Brasler with Checkbook.org warns they could disappear with your money. Checkbook is a nonprofit that provides unbiased ratings, reviews, and undercover price research.

Brasler says even if the work is done, the wrong hire could leave you financially responsible for accidents or damage.

“These people who go door to door, even if you have a tree lying across your yard and they’ll offer to take care of it, don’t hire these companies. They usually are con artists. They’ll say, ‘If you give me five hundred dollars, I’ll be back with my crew — they’re just around the corner.’ You’ll never see them again,” Brasler said.

Protect Yourself When Hiring a Tree Service:

Even if a company is legitimate, experts advise that you should always be the one selecting who does the work. Tree removal is dangerous, and choosing the right professional is critical for safety and financial protection.

Here’s what homeowners should do:

Get multiple bids when possible to compare pricing. Checkbook.org found that reputable local companies can vary by thousands of dollars for the same job.

Verify licenses and insurance. Make sure the company carries both liability and workers’ compensation insurance.

Watch for red flags. Most tree care services do not demand a deposit — payment is usually due after the work is complete. A large upfront payment is a warning sign.

Don’t assume the highest price means the best work. Similarly, a lower bid doesn’t necessarily indicate poor quality.

Brasler says the key to hiring a tree removal service after a storm is simple: do your homework, compare options, and don’t rush a decision.

Checkbook.org’s third-party research includes Washington State and says it can help you find a reputable tree removal company, though you need a subscription to access most of their data.

