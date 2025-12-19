WSDOT issues updates on highway closures, repairs across WA

WASHINGTON — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

On Thursday, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) issued updates on a number of highway closures across the state and when repairs might begin.

US 2 – Skykomish to Leavenworth

The state’s largest highway closure is on US 2 between Skykomish and Leavenworth. This 49-mile stretch is inaccessible to drivers due to a multitude of mudslides, washouts, and downed trees left by the passing of atmospheric-river storms, which brought historic levels of precipitation and high winds across the state.

An emergency contract is being ironed out to start repairing a 12-mile section of US 2 between mileposts 58 and 70, over Stevens Pass. Stabilizing the roadway, repairing drainage, and removing large amounts of debris will need to be completed before this section reopens.

WSDOT did not give an estimated time to reopen this stretch as work has yet to begin. Earlier estimates stated it would take months before the entire highway reopens.

Emergency repairs east of Stevens Pass to Leavenworth are still in development. This leaves I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass and US 12 over White Pass as the only cross-state highways during the winter season.

Eastbound I-90 – North Bend

Recent storms washed away a section of ground beneath eastbound I-90 in North Bend at milepost 36. WSDOT closed the two right lanes at the scene last week out of an abundance of caution. On Thursday, contractors with WSDOT began stabilizing the slope beneath the freeway, near the North Fork Snoqualmie River.

Drivers will notice a concrete barrier dividing the work zone from the travel lanes during this project, which is expected to last several weeks before it’s complete.

State Route 20 – Winthrop

A section of State Route 20 (SR 20)/North Cascades Scenic Highway was washed out during recent storms west of Winthrop. The impact is minimal, considering this occurred in a section that was already closed for the winter. However, this highway does need to be repaired before it reopens in the spring.

Some of the work will begin now during the season closure, including more tedious projects like clearing debris, repairing drainage and the roadway, and redirecting the Little Boulder Creek, which flooded over the highway.

This project is expected to take 30 days. WSDOT asked the public to avoid recreational use between mileposts 171 and 184 during this period for their safety.

State Route 9 – Snohomish

A stretch of SR 9 through the city of Snohomish was closed for a few days when the first atmospheric river moved through western Washington. Once the waters receded, WSDOT reopened that section, leaving one lane closed on southbound SR 9, near Marsh Road.

At the time, it was unclear why that one lane remained closed when it appeared to be fine like the rest of the highway.

On Thursday, WSDOT announced a 500-foot section of the left lane is damaged and will need to be repaired. There is no estimated time to reopen and no confirmation when repairs will begin.

Nate Connors is a traffic reporter for KIRO Newsradio. Follow him on X. Read more of his stories here. Submit news tips here.

