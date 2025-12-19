Both directions along the 6-mile stretch of SR 167 near Auburn reopen after extended closure

AUBURN, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

The six-mile stretch of State Route (SR) 167 and its on-ramps reopened between Kent and Auburn on Friday after it was closed due to rising floodwaters from the Green River.

At approximately 2:50 p.m., the City of Kent announced that northbound 167 and its on-ramps had reopened between S. 212th Street in Kent and 15th Street N.W. in Auburn.

“This was a challenging effort, and we’re grateful to everyone who worked to restore this corridor, including regional partners & crews in the field,” the City of Kent stated.

WSDOT crews previously placed sandbags and pumped water off the roadway on Wednesday, with no initial estimates for when the northbound SR 167 lanes and on-ramps would be reopened.

The northbound on-ramp closures included SR 167 from SR 18, SR 167 from 15th Street N.W., and SR 167 from S. 277th Street.

WSDOT previously advised travelers to seek alternate routes during the extended closure and add extra time to their commute as lengthy delays were expected along Interstate 5, 405, and other alternate routes.

SR 167 closes again after WSDOT’s overnight efforts

Just after 5:30 a.m. Monday morning, WSDOT reported via Facebook that southbound SR 167 and its on-ramps had reopened after crews worked all of Sunday and throughout the night. Hundreds of oversized sandbags were placed to redirect the floodwaters.

At the time, northbound SR 167 remained closed due to standing water on the highway.

WSDOT urged travelers to seek alternate routes during the closures.

“Crews have worked hard to reopen roads around the state this weekend, but some remain closed,” WSDOT stated. “With more rain in the forecast, some roads might close again.”

Real-time updates on road closures and conditions can be found here.

This story was originally published on December 17, 2025. It has been updated and republished since then.

Follow Jason Sutich on X. Send news tips here.

©2025 Cox Media Group