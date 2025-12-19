2 Lacey men indicted in JBLM military gear scheme, allegedly attacked Army member

LACEY, Wash. — This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

Two men from Lacey, who previously faced federal charges following the “brutal assault” of a Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) Army member, were indicted in connection with a scheme to steal and sell military gear.

Charles Ethan Fields and Levi Austin Frakes, both 27 years old, were indicted by a grand jury this week for conspiracy, four counts of theft of government property, assault, robbery, and attempted theft of government property, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington announced.

By at least 2023, the men allegedly conspired to steal military equipment from JBLM, according to the indictment.

“The men took the equipment from JBLM — including helmets, clothing, communications equipment, and ballistic vests — to the home they shared in Lacey. They photographed the items and offered them for sale on online marketplaces in accounts under false names,” the attorney’s office stated.

Fields and Frakes allegedly entered JBLM and stole items from the Ranger compound seven different times.

Men allegedly attack Army member at JBLM

On June 1, 2025, the men were allegedly trying to steal from the Charlie Company Operations Facility in the Ranger compound when they were discovered by a member of the Army.

When questioned, the men allegedly started fighting with the Army member and beat him on the head and torso with a hammer.

The Army member gained control of the hammer, only to have one of the men pull a knife on him.

The men were later identified as Fields and Frakes.

Investigators determined the men were trying to steal about $14,000 in government property, according to the attorney’s office.

The men were traced to Lacey, and officers obtained a warrant to search their residence. Inside, they found weapons and military property, including night vision devices, ballistic plates and plate carriers, helmets, military munitions, and military explosives such as blasting caps, flashbangs, and smoke grenades.

Officers also recovered $24,000 in cash.

Fields and Frakes have been in custody since their arrest in June. They will be arraigned on December 22.

Follow Julia Dallas on X. Read her stories here. Submit news tips here.

