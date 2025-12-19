Global relief organization helping flood victims in Whatcom County

SUMAS, Wash. — The recovery process is just beginning for flood victims – many with homes that were wiped out.

Now, a global disaster relief organization is coming to the rescue to help the hardest-hit communities in Whatcom County.

Chris Zander is a flood victim in Sumas.

He says he couldn’t believe how quickly his house filled with water.

“I’m trying to get back to the house – it’s so quick that by the time I get to the house from 50 feet away, it’s up to my thigh,” said Zander.

Many people need help, and that’s where a group like Samaritan’s Purse comes in.

“Assessing everybody’s homes, the family’s personal belongings, seeing what can be salvaged, what has to be thrown away,” said Program Manager Jacob Rutz.

Samaritan’s Purse responds to disasters all over the world.

They’ve dispatched teams to Whatcom County to ease the burden of flood victims, helping them remove drywall, sheetrock, insulation and cleaning out crawl spaces.

“It’s really just setting up these families to be able to rebuild their homes after the disaster,” said Rutz.

Zander said he’s beyond grateful for the help.

“These guys are outstanding. This is God’s blessing, these people. That’s all I can say.”

Rutz says they’ve received around 100 work requests in the area.

More come in every day and they hope to help as many as possible.

“To be a shoulder to lean on, to hear their stories and just walk with them in their time of need, it’s very humbling,” said Rutz.

For disaster assistance, call 833-747-1234.

For volunteer opportunities, call 360-305-9326.

