King County animal shelter operating at limited capacity following storm damage

WASHINGTON — The Regional Animal Services of King County (RASKC) has lost more than half of its available space for housing cats following damage from this week’s storm.

RASKC said the cat building was hit by fallen trees, sustaining “significant damage.” The building isn’t safe for occupancy.

“This has a tremendous impact on our ability to help animals and serve our community,” RASKC wrote.

As a result, RASKC will temporarily adapt operations to focus its limited resources on priority situations where immediate intervention is necessary, including:

Injured at-large animals in need of immediate medical attention

Animals suffering from cruelty or neglect

Aggressive or dangerous animals posing a risk to public safety

Due to the damage and ongoing flood emergency, RASKC will also continue to limit operations at the shelter through the weekend and possibly into next week.

Luckily, the organization has its needs met as far as sheltering and fostering cats go, so they are asking the community “to help reduce the burden on our facility while we focus on recovery.”

What to do if you find a pet that has strayed from home:

Check for a collar or tag.

Walk or drive the pet around the area where they were found to see if someone is searching for them.

Ask neighbors or a mail carrier if they recognize the animal.

Use social media. Snap a photo and post it on Facebook (local community pages, Lost Pets of King County, and others), Nextdoor, and other platforms.

Check for a microchip at a vet’s office or an animal shelter.

File a found pet report here.

If you find a litter of kittens:

Do not take them immediately. Their mother may just be out hunting for food.

Leave the area. Their best chance of survival is with their mother.

Visit humaneworld.org/found-kittens for guidance.

