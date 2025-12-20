Mount Baker Highway to reopen with daytime access through holidays, WSDOT says

State Route 542 east of Glacier will reopen with limited daytime access starting Sunday, Dec. 21, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

WSDOT said the Mount Baker Highway will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through the holiday period, restoring temporary access to the Mt. Baker Ski Area and Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest.

The roadway had been closed earlier this month after repeated storms caused flooding and damage along the route.

When the highway reopens, traffic will be reduced to a single lane between mileposts 41 and 44.

Flaggers or temporary traffic signals will alternate eastbound and westbound vehicles through the area, and travelers should plan for delays.

The closure remains in place until early Sunday morning.

Until 6 a.m. Dec. 21, SR 542 is still closed east of Glacier at milepost 35.

WSDOT engineers have evaluated the damage and said temporary repairs now make the highway safe for travel in an alternating traffic configuration.

Those repairs are intended to keep the road open while longer-term fixes are planned.

Contractors working for WSDOT are developing a strategy for permanent repairs to the highway.

The agency said more information will be shared once plans are finalized, with full repairs expected to be completed in early 2026.

©2025 Cox Media Group