$1M in disaster cash assistance available to WA residents impacted by flooding

WASHINGTON — Washington residents affected by recent floods can now apply through the Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) for emergency cash assistance to help meet their immediate needs.

DSHS is now able to access funding through a newly amended proclamation from Gov. Bob Ferguson to activate this temporary program that helps residents of these counties:

Benton

Chelan

Cowlitz

Grays Harbor

King

Kittitas

Lewis

Pacific

Pierce

Skagit

Snohomish

Thurston

Yakima

Whatcom

The governor’s proclamation enables DSHS to offer $1 million in Disaster Cash Assistance Program benefits to people who are not eligible for other cash assistance programs.

The assistance application window is available from Dec. 17 to Jan. 15, 2026, to all families and people without children who meet the location, income and resource limits of the program.

“We are doing everything we can as a state to support people through this crisis,” Gov. Bob Ferguson said. “This is one part of that work. We will bring more state resources online in the coming days as we continue to work toward federal relief.”

DCAP is available regardless of citizenship status and does not require applicants to provide a Social Security number.

The benefit amount depends on household size, income and need, and it ranges from a maximum of $450 for a single person to a maximum of $1,662 for a household of 10 or more people.

Once approved, people will receive their DCAP benefits on an existing EBT card.

DSHS can issue new EBT cards for people who are newly eligible for benefits at local Community Services Offices or via U.S. mail.

DCAP requires an application and an interview.

People can complete both steps by calling the Customer Service Contact Center at 877-501-2233 or going to a local Community Services Office.

To start the application process online, people can submit an application at WashingtonConnection.org and then call the Customer Service Contact Center to complete the required interview.

Keep in mind that there will be a higher volume of callers due to the latest weather event.

