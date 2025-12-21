Dog killed, 8 injured when 4 dogs attack in Bremerton neighborhood

BREMERTON, Wash. — A dog who was attacked by a pack of other dogs in unincorporated Bremerton earlier this week has died from his injuries.

The incident started on Dec. 17 when a pitbull on a leash broke free and attacked a Rhodesian Ridgeback that was being walked by its owner, who was in a mobility scooter.

Then, three more dogs belonging to the same man who had the pitbull ran through an open door and joined the attack.

The man on the scooter and his dog was attacked, as were people who tried to intervene and those watching the scene unfold.

Deputies tried to pepper-spray some of the dogs, but that was ineffective, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.

By the time the owner was able to get control of the dogs, eight people had been injured, with a majority having to go to the hospital for serious bites.

Unfortunately, the Ridgeback, “Jasper,” died from injuries sustained in the attack by the other dogs.

The 28-year-old owner of the pitbulls is under investigation for violation of Washington State’s Dangerous Dogs law.

