Crystal Mountain opening for the season with ‘special limited access’ on Dec. 20

ENUMCLAW, Wash. — Crystal Mountain Ski Resort announced that it will be opening for the season with “special limited access” on Saturday, Dec. 20.

“The opening will allow access to Green Valley Express via upload on the Mount Rainier Gondola with download required, as well as Chinook Express and Discovery,” the resort wrote.

The upper mountain has received over a foot of snow over the last two days and the forecast calls for continued snowfall into the weekend.

ALSO READ: When will ski season begin in Washington?

Early season conditions exist, so ski and ride with caution, the resort said.

KIRO 7 has reached out to Crystal Mountain for more information.

Most resorts in the state have not yet opened for the season, a rarity for Washington this time of year.

KIRO 7 will have updates as they become available.

©2025 Cox Media Group