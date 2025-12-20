WSP trooper killed while investigating crash on SR 509 near Port of Tacoma

A Washington State Patrol trooper was killed Friday evening while investigating a crash along State Route 509 in Tacoma, the agency confirmed.

The Washington State Patrol said Trooper Tara-Marysa Guting, 29, was standing outside her patrol vehicle while looking into a two-vehicle collision when she was struck by another vehicle just before 7:30 p.m.

The crash happened on southbound SR 509 near milepost 2, south of the Port of Tacoma.

People who were already at the scene tried to help the trooper, but she later died from her injuries.

The Tacoma Police Department is leading the investigation into what happened.

Trooper Guting had recently begun her career with the Washington State Patrol.

She joined the agency as a trooper cadet in January 2024 and later graduated with the 119th Trooper Basic Training Class.

She was officially commissioned on Oct. 30 and was assigned to District 1 in Tacoma.

Her death marks the 34th time in the agency’s 105-year history that a Washington State Patrol trooper has been killed while on duty.

“Tara’s loss is deeply felt within the WSP family,” the agency said, noting the impact on her husband, Timothy.

He works as a deputy state fire marshal at the WSP Fire Training Academy in North Bend.

Trooper Guting was born July 19, 1996, in Honolulu, Hawaii, to Russell and Cheryl Hirata.

She attended Mililani High School in Mililani, Hawaii, graduating in 2014.

Shortly after, she began a career of public service by enlisting in the Army National Guard on Oct. 22, 2014.

She served for eight years as a signal intelligence analyst, completing her military service honorably on Oct. 21, 2022.

The Washington State Patrol said her dedication and commitment were evident throughout her military and law enforcement careers.

She married Timothy on Aug. 21, 2019, at the Fire Training Academy.

Washington State Patrol Chief John R. Batiste shared condolences following her death.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to Timothy, Tara’s extended family, her friends, her academy classmates, to District 1 Captain Gundermann, and his entire team,” Batiste said. “We will never forget Badge #720 – Trooper Tara-Marysa Guting.”

“The sky has poured rain on us all for the past two weeks,” he added. “And with this loss, now tears flood our souls.”

