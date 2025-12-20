Gets Real: Seattle artist creates 22-foot totem pole for Port Orchard family

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — A 22-foot totem pole now stands proudly in the front yard of Tom and Carolyn McKee’s residence in Port Orchard.

The totem pole showcases the artistry of Seattle artist, Dylan Sanidad and took almost a year to complete. It began as a 26-foot, 4,000 pound old growth cedar from Alaska, which he shaped and carved with care.

“We had to bring it down on a barge,” he described, explaining the intricate process involved in preparing the timber for carving.

Sanidad honed his skills under the mentorship of his father, David Boxley, a renowned Native artist who has carved 87 totem poles over the past 45 years.

“I got to sit here working on my pieces, watching him do this,” Boxley said, reflecting on his son’s accomplishment. “And I was just filled with pride because all the years of him working with me just came true.”

Boxley emphasized the importance of reviving his culture through art, stating, “I’ve had a lot of opportunity in my adult life to help revive a culture that was basically taken away from us.”

His dedication has now inspired the next generation to continue this cultural renaissance. Sanidad expressed his connection to the art form through lineage, saying, “Just knowing that I had lineage that was linked to this art, I always wanted to know what else I was capable of.”

This desire to explore and honor his heritage is a driving force behind his work on the totem pole. Every totem pole not only reflects the artistry of the individual who created it, and also carries significant meaning.

According to McKee, the motif of his family’s pole tells the story of a young eagle learning to embrace its strength and responsibility, representing resilience, a core value in both their family and Native culture.

McKee stated, “I think I want my kids to let it represent the strength that we’ve taught them in our family.”

He emphasizes the importance of resilience, noting that life includes both challenging times and moments of triumph.

It serves as a symbol of strength for the McKee family, and its story is fitting for the resilience of the native community as well.

The totem pole was raised in a traditional ceremony, complete with a potlatch in October, celebrating the cultural heritage of Native tribes in the region. The McKees hope those who pass by their family’s totem pole will reflect on the enduring legacy of Native artistry.

©2025 Cox Media Group