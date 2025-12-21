3 Snohomish County cities to split $3.3M toward reducing traffic-related deaths

Three cities in Snohomish County will get a total of $3.3 million to work to improve road safety,

The $3.3 million-- which comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets and Roads for All grant program-- will go to the cities of Everett, Mukilteo and Mill Creek.

The grants include:

The City of Everett - $1.2 million for the advancing multimodal safety through Planning and Innovation Project.

This award will be used to update an Active Transportation Plan, prepare an Evergreen Way corridor safety and operations plan, and pilot Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS). Deliverables include a citywide Active Transportation Plan covering bicyclist and pedestrian networks; prioritized Evergreen Way improvements with costs and schedules; and an ITS pilot deploying AI video detection and modern signal controllers to collect Automated Traffic Signal Performance Measures for baseline and post-deployment evaluation to inform citywide ITS upgrades.

The City of Mill Creek - $1.8 million for prioritizing vulnerable roadway users.

This award will be used to carry out demonstration activities and supplemental planning activities testing quick-build protected bike lanes and enhanced crossings and to prepare a 35th Avenue corridor study, Safe Routes to School plans, a citywide lighting assessment, and an education and enforcement campaign. Work includes before-and-after evaluation of separated and protected bike lanes and solar-powered rectangular rapid-flashing beacons to inform long-term corridor design.

The City of Mukilteo - $300,000 to develop a citywide Comprehensive Safety Action Plan.

Deliverables include crash and high-injury network analysis, public engagement, prioritized Proven Safety Countermeasures, cost and implementation phasing, and an adoption-ready Action Plan to reduce killed or seriously injured bicyclists, pedestrians, and motorists.

The Safe Streets and Roads For All program has funded more than 1,600 transportation projects in the state including road, bridge, and port projects since it was signed into law in 2021.

Data about Washington state traffic collisions and fatalities broken down by city and county is available here.

