How to safely heat your home this winter

Wash. — Firefighters are urging people to take precautions to prevent heating-related fires in their homes this winter.

According to the Seattle Fire Department, heating-related fires are the second most common type of fire this time of year.

Here are some best practices to follow:

Give your heaters space. Do not put anything close to any type of heater.

Never use an extension cord with a portable heater. Plug the heater directly into a wall outlet.

Make sure your portable heater is tested by an independent testing laboratory and has an automatic shut-off feature if it tips over.

Turn portable heaters off before leaving the room or before going to bed.

Never permit any item to drape across heaters.

Clean or replace furnace filters regularly.

Inspect all heating equipment yearly and always hire an experienced electrician to do any necessary repair work on your baseboard heaters.

To learn more, visit the Seattle Fire Department website, check out their Heating Fire Safety Handout, or download the NFPA Heating Safety Tip Sheet.

©2025 Cox Media Group