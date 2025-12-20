WSDOT: US 2 repairs start Saturday, expected to last 30 days

SKYKOMISH, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Emergency repairs and debris cleanup will begin Saturday on US 2 between mileposts 52 and 54, after the roadway received severe damage during this week’s historic weather event.

The emergency repairs cover a 2-mile stretch of the highway east of Skykomish, and are expected to last roughly 30 days, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced.

WSDOT noted the repairs will include contractors working around the clock to remove debris and work towards reopening US 2.

Several emergency repair efforts underway on US 2 near Skykomish

On Dec. 10, maintenance crews were forced to close the highway between Index and Coles Corner, from milepost 35 to 85, due to several mudslides.

One day later, on Dec. 11, WSDOT extended the closure to Tumwater Canyon on the east side of the pass at milepost 99.

Crews were able to clear the roadway leading up to Skykomish on the west side on Dec. 12, although the route remains closed between Skykomish and Leavenworth from milepost 50 to 99.

WSDOT noted the route will remain closed for the foreseeable future as there is no estimated time to reopen.

Emergency repairs have already started for US 2 over Stevens Pass between mileposts 58 and 70.

