Frontier Airlines pulls out of Paine Field after just 7 months

EVERETT, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Frontier Airlines is leaving Paine Field next month.

The airline confirmed Thursday that its last flights from Paine Field will be on January 5, 2026.

Dating back to 2021, Alaska Airlines was the only carrier at Paine Field. Then, last June, Frontier Airlines debuted its service at Paine Field with much fanfare. The airline had routes to Denver, Phoenix, and Las Vegas. Frontier Airlines flew to these destinations three times a week.

Frontier Airlines also had nonstop service between Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU), and Gregorio Luperón International Airport in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic (POP). The airline already flies out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA).

But, just seven months later, Frontier Airlines is exiting Paine Field. According to The Everett Herald, Frontier says it might return someday.

“We greatly value our partnership with Paine Field and, as with any market departure, we will continue to evaluate a potential return at some point in the future,” the airline wrote in an email, according to The Everett Herald.

Frontier Airlines is a budget airline, providing tickets at lower-than-average rates stripped of amenities. The airline charges additional fees for things like advance seat selection, storing luggage overhead, and food, including basic snacks.

