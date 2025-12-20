Fuel-leaking boat removed from Lake Union after multi-agency effort

Seattle police say a derelict, fuel-leaking boat was removed from Lake Union this month after weeks of warnings, daily checks and a multi-agency cleanup effort.

According to the Seattle Police Department, its Harbor Patrol Unit towed away the 70-foot concrete-hull vessel, the Genesis IV, following a response that began in October and involved local, state and federal partners.

The boat appeared on Oct. 12 along Lake Union’s “West Wall,” an area typically limited to short-term, two-hour mooring.

Harbor Patrol officers soon began receiving complaints from nearby businesses and community members, including online posts questioning why the vessel remained in place.

On Oct. 15, officers issued a 72-hour notice instructing the occupants to move.

The next day, the occupants attempted to relocate the boat using a small vessel, but Harbor Patrol stopped the effort, determining the tow was unsafe.

Two days later, the occupants obtained a temporary mooring permit from the Center of Wooden Boats and told officers they could move the boat despite mechanical problems.

Harbor Patrol then coordinated with the Department of Natural Resources and SPD’s Legal Unit to seek authorization to remove the vessel.

Standard impoundment at the harbor station was ruled out because the concrete hull could damage the wooden pier.

The Legal Unit worked with Fisherman’s Terminal to identify an alternative solution.

From mid-October through early December, officers conducted near-daily checks.

During that period, police say the occupants did not maintain a valid moorage permit and were unable to tow the boat.

Harbor Patrol issued multiple citations for moorage violations and for lacking vessel registration.

On Nov. 11, officers served a 15-day derelict boat seizure notice under the state program.

The following day, the city’s Community Assistance Response & Engagement team checked on the occupants and discussed available resources.

Police say occupants were repeatedly given opportunities to leave on their own, and CARE staff returned multiple times with food, hygiene items and medical supplies, also offering help securing shelter.

Between Nov. 25 and Nov. 29, authorities reported a fuel leak of approximately 5 to 10 gallons near the boat.

Harbor Patrol notified the Environmental Protection Agency, and containment booms were deployed with assistance from the Washington Department of Ecology to limit the spread.

Police issued a citation related to the spill and continued daily checks, reminding occupants that seizure was pending.

On Dec. 5, Harbor Patrol seized the Genesis IV under the state’s derelict boat program in a seven-hour operation.

Community service officers arrived after the seizure to assist the occupants.

Police estimate the fuel spill cleanup cost about $5,000.

The impound fee is $1,660 per month, with the boat expected to be held for roughly two months.

Disposal is projected at about $98,000, bringing the total estimated cost tied to the vessel to approximately $105,000.

