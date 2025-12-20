Police: 2-year-old found unresponsive in pond near Tacoma apartment complex

A 2-year-old child was taken to a hospital Saturday afternoon after being found unresponsive in a pond near an apartment complex in Tacoma, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

Police said the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. near the 4900 block of Fairwood Boulevard Northeast.

Investigators said the child had gotten out of an apartment before being found in the pond.

Emergency responders arrived, treated the child, and transported the child to a hospital.

Police said the child’s condition was not immediately known.

©2025 Cox Media Group