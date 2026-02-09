Olympic Medal Count: Who is bringing home the gold from the U.S. and Washington state?

Last updated: 10 a.m. Monday, February 9, 2026

The United States of America currently has two gold medals, one in Alpine Skiing and another in Figure Skating.

Western Washington University alum Breezy Johnson took home Team USA’s first medal of the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympic Games, earning a gold medal in women’s downhill skiing on Sunday morning with a time of 1 minute and 36.10 seconds.

21-year-old Ilia Malinin’s free skate secured Team USA’s second medal on Sunday as the figure skating team pulled ahead of Japan by just one point to grab the gold.

Here are the athletes from Washington state who are competing:

Katie Hensien - Alpine Skiing

Eunice Lee - Short Track Speed Skating

Erin Martin - Para Nordic Skiing

Novie McCabe - Cross-Country Skiing

Cooper McLeod - Speed Skating

Ben Richardson - Curling

Corinne Stoddard - Short Track Speed Skating

Luc Violette - Curling

The U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team, which includes four Seattle Torrent players, kicked off the 2026 Olympic Games with a 5-1 win over Czechia.

The Torrent’s Hilary Knight was named captain of the team, with Torrent forward Alex Carpenter joining the leadership team as one of two alternate captains. Torrent forward Hannah Bilka and defender Cayla Barnes are also on the roster.

Knight tied the record for the most career Olympic goals (14) in U.S. women’s ice hockey history this weekend. The five-time Olympian, who has announced the 2026 Winter Olympics will be her last, is now tied with Hockey Hall of Fame inductees Katie King and Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Natalie Darwitz for most Olympic goals in U.S. Women’s Olympic history.

As of Monday, the team is five days into the 18-day competition.

